Ronnie Coleman Answered the Most Common Question About His Eighth Mr. Olympia Title

In bodybuilding history, only two legends have managed to clinch the Mr. Olympia title eight times in a row. Lee Haney stunned the world first with his picture-perfect physique. But then Ronnie Coleman entered the arena, popularizing the mass monster aesthetic and flaunting a freaky build that no one could come close to achieving. His final title in 2005 was historic, and with the help of an Instagram reel, he answered why he went for it.

The reel featured the voices of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his own, taking part in an interaction. While it’s unsure as to where or when they interacted, with Coleman providing no context, it sounded like a banter on stage. The timing seems to be sometime after the latter won his eighth Mr. Olympia title.

Schwarzenegger had a few questions for Coleman about the title he won in 2005. After winning the championship seven times in a row, matching the number of titles the Terminator star possessed, he asked why he pursued it one more time.

“Why did you have to go for the eighth? Why couldn’t you just tie? Why don’t you explain a little bit here to the people?”

Coleman was ready with a cheeky reply. Schwarzenegger was dubbed the GOAT of bodybuilding on his seventh Mr. Olympia title. If seven titles could earn him the status of the greatest, he couldn’t help but ponder upon a burning question.

“Well they said you were the greatest of all time. And you won seven. If seven was the greatest, what would eight be?”

Furthermore, shutting down further questions, Coleman even specified the reason in his caption. He went for his eighth title because he truly felt like it. He knew he could pull it off, and he did with roaring success.

The video clip ended with a bunch of shots of the bodybuilding king flexing his muscles and hitting different poses. It provided a nostalgic ride to Coleman’s fans, who have been following him on his rollercoaster-ride-like life. His achievements were marred by a series of injuries and hospital visits. However, that didn’t stop the champion from smiling away his troubles to date.

What happened to Ronnie Coleman?

After his final few years trying to participate in and ace the Mr. Olympia competition, Coleman eventually retired due to a series of medical issues. Injuries that he sustained in high school by being a football player hit him hard years later. Due to intense strength training that played a crucial role in his bodybuilding training, he was in pain for a long time.

In total, Coleman ended up going under the knife thirteen times. This included a botched surgery and intense procedures on his hips, back, and neck. He’s slowly inching back on track with physiotherapy and specialized exposures focused on healing.