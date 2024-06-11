Fitness Icon Sean Nalewanyj Debunks Popular Weight-Loss Myth About Cutting Out Carbs

Weight loss is one of the common fitness goals people take up and struggle with due to the sheer amount of information dumped on the internet. Countless influencers selling weight-loss teas and supplements or promoting extreme diets could attract attention and followers for temporary results. But fitness icon Sean Nalewanyj recently warned everyone against this practice online.

Carbohydrates have become a common target amongst self-proclaimed fitness experts who deem them evil. They recommend eliminating it from one’s diet to aid in effective weight loss and improved fitness. Nalewanyj raised this issue in his latest social media post, explaining why it was flawed.

Carbs are an essential part of a balanced diet, which means it is necessary in a certain amount for bodies to function properly. Cutting it out completely could result in health issues and mess up body functions.

Calling out these influencers, Nalewanyj slammed the theory explaining that carbs don’t lead to fat accumulation, and instead, the process was more complex than that. Cutting them down completely would surely lead to favorable results, but that’s simply because you lose water weight.

“When you cut out carbs, you’ll also quickly lose a lot of water weight since every gram of stored carbohydrate also stores around 3 gms of water along with it.”

Nalewanyj also clarified that there was a difference between weight loss and fat loss, where usually the goal is the latter and mistaken for the former. To assist in losing fat, the only solution is to target the daily calorie intake of an individual.

“Regardless of what anyone tries to tell you, net energy balance (calories in vs. calories out) is still the underlying principle that governs overall fat loss/fat gain…”

While a low-carb diet isn’t criminal, Nalewanyj admitted that it might not pay off as quickly as those opting for a calorie-specific approach. Debunking such theories has been his format for a while since it grabs people’s attention and informs them of the truth.

Sean Nalewanyj once Slammed Influencers for Criticizing Bodybuilding

Just like he addressed the carb intake controversy, Nalewanyj previously also caught hold of similar influencers who denounced bodybuilding as a functional activity. He argued against the notion, explaining why it was challenging in its own way.

As a sport, bodybuilding has often faced the ire of several fitness influencers who feel it only focuses on the aesthetics of a physique. However, Nalewanyj highlighted that to bring conditioning and definition to each muscle fiber, one needed to go through strength training. This meant they trained to grow stronger first before focusing on the looks or symmetry.