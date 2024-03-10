“Champ Is Here”: Hadi Choopan and Hany Rambod’s Backstage Moments After Arnold Classic Victory Take Fans by Surprise

Following an unforgettable Arnold Sports Festival experience, it is customary to indulge in a whimsical celebration. A video featuring Hadi Choopan and coach Hany Rambod in an upbeat state was shared on the official Arnold Sports Instagram account.

The Instagram profile of Arnold Sports has already dedicated several posts to the win of the Persian Wolf. However, the latest one shows the backstage moments between the new Arnold Classic champion and his beloved coach.

“Backstage moments after Hadi Choopan became the 2024 Arnold Classic champion.”

Both Choopan and Rambod posed for a shot, with Hadi placing his trophy on the ground. The Iranian bodybuilder demonstrates the crab pose in the video. In addition to striking the most muscular pose, the Persian Wolf shows his buffed physique after the massive victory. Because Choopan has brought Rambod such honor, the coach also posed with a lot of enthusiasm.

As the IG post went viral, many fans also joined the celebrations. One fan, with sarcasm, commented, saying, “What I imagine what I look like while on 500mg of caffeine and a full pump.” Choopan has made a huge comeback in the scene, and this fan wrote, saying, “King Hadi number one.”

There aren’t a lot of Iranian bodybuilders who represent the nation in international bodybuilding stages, as this comment read, “The pride of Iran.” Another fan wrote a comment, that read, “The champ is here.” Just like many fans who love the Persian Wolf, one fan left a comment saying, “We persians love hadi.”

The 2024 Arnold Classic title was snatched away from Samson Dauda by Hadi Choopan. After losing to Derek Lunsford in the 2023 Mr. Olympia, the Persian Wolf embarked on his journey of redemption. Choopan’s goal is to maintain his position as the top contender for the upcoming Mr. Olympia title this year.

A token of appreciation to Hadi Choopan and his rival from their coach

The 2024 Arnold Classic victory is another proof that the Iranian bodybuilder is worthy of the hopes of the fans. Witnessing the bodybuilder’s incredible success made coach Hany Rambod the happiest guy in the room. Choopan and his Olympia rival Derek Lunsford were both coached by Rambod, who posted a photo on his IG. “Motivation Monday!” he captioned the photo, drawing attention to the fact that the two bodybuilders are competitors on stage yet mutually supportive of each other.

Along with Choopan, who did a crab pose, Lunsford strikes the same celebratory pose with his trainer in the photo. Despite their intense competitiveness on one of the sport’s most prestigious platforms, the photo revealed the bodybuilders’ immense respect for one another, which was touching.