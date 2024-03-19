“Only Two Measurements of Intensity…”: Mike Mentzer Once Unveiled How to Measure Failure and Intensity

For the late iconic bodybuilder Mike Mentzer, intensity has been the heart of his workout. During his days, Mentzer advocated heavy-duty workouts and training until failure. Unlike conventional bodybuilding techniques, that measure intensity by the time spent in the gym, for Mike, it was the level of effort exerted during each set and training to failure.

In a resurfaced video of the former bodybuilder on the Heavy Duty College YouTube channel, the star was seen giving a lecture on how one measures intensity when training. In the video, he states that there is a certain threshold called the threshold of intensity.

Only if you go beyond this point will you be able to stimulate growth, maybe to a maximum of 85 percent. However, Mentzer questions his fellow fitness enthusiasts and clients, and asks: “How do you accurately measure 85% intensity?”

“There are only two measurements of intensity you can measure accurately.”

According to Mike, there are only two ways to measure intensity precisely, which are 0 percent and 100 percent. Furthermore, he added, when you’re not exerting yourself at all in the gym, that’s 0 percent intensity, which is a failure. But, when you exert yourself as hard as you possibly can, and can’t push any harder, that’s when you know you’re pushing 100 percent.

When you push yourself to 100 percent, you know you cannot go any further. The body tires out and you know you have gone beyond the threshold of intensity. Mentzer then raises the question to fitness enthusiasts, if they can go beyond 100 percent. To which he said, it was impossible.

When you’re training, it’s not only impossible but even unnecessary to go beyond 100 percent. Therefore, according to Mentzer, you only needed 90 percent. As long as you pass over 90 percent, you’re safe.

“You know you’ve stimulated growth. So you’re safe to going to failure, every time.”

Mike Mentzer once shared the ultimate trick for muscle gains

Heavy Duty Training, was a stellar technique from the legendary Mike Mentzer himself. The ideal was to perform a workout with heavy intensity for maximum growth. In a resurfaced video, the icon can be seen explaining the importance of inculcating HIT training into one’s routine.

HIT, if done right can return visible results for the performer. Mentzer shared via his lectures how people can do HIT at home even without fancy equipment and the exercises for the same. The key is to perform each exercise with intensity and strength. This technique focuses on working muscles to their full potential.

Therefore Mentzer states that, for maximum growth, maximum effort is required. The results are directly proportional to the effort put in. Mentzer thus recommends following the failure method so that the recovery response triggered by the body will further stimulate growth. The method gained traction from its inception and involved quick and precise exercises.