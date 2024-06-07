Bodybuilding Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger Clears Misconception Around Bread, Outlining New Scientific Study

Oct 3, 2017; Washington, DC, Former Republican California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger outside of the Supreme Court after oral arguments were heard inside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. In the Gill v. Whitford gerrymandering case, Wisconsin Democrats argue that Republicans drew congressional district lines that all but guarantee GOP control of both houses of the state legislature. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK

An ideal physique can be achieved through a combination of intensive workouts and a healthy diet. However, selecting a nutritional option is not straightforward either, since there are numerous options available that can easily overwhelm someone, who is new to the fitness realm. These possibilities also come with a lot of myths about certain food products, such as bread, which Arnold Schwarzenegger recently debunked.

In his newsletter, the Austrian Oak adds that many fitness enthusiasts avoid this staple food made from baking, claiming it to be unhealthy.

However, bread has long been the primary food source of many cultures, and people in those societies have fewer problems eating it. Schwarzenegger also mentions a recent research study, writing:

“New research suggests eating fiber-loaded bread helps you eat less, stay fuller, and balance your blood sugar.”

According to the bodybuilder, the research study focused on fiber and resistant starch. This is a sort of carbohydrate that helps feed the beneficial bacteria in a person’s stomach, allowing them to absorb fewer calories from their food.

Participants in the study were also urged to consume fiber-enriched bread and follow dietary advice provided by a nutritionist, and the Austrian Oak reveals the results, as he writes:

“Those who had the fiber-loaded bread experienced lower glucose and insulin levels and healthier blood sugar. Maybe more importantly, they felt fuller four hours after having the bread, had a lower desire to eat more calories, and were more satisfied with their meals.”

The research did go in favor of bread, as the fiber present in it helped the individuals reduce their calorie intake and made them feel fuller than usual. This can impact the whole dietary regime of a person and also be on the side of weight loss. The Terminator actor also outlines further research studies, writing:

“A review of more than 70 studies found that whole grains and starchy carbs help maintain lower weight and reduce the likelihood of diabetes, heart disease, and cardiac events.”

A healthy diet is always the key to achieving that ideal physique with the combination of a proper workout regime. However, these exercises don’t only assist a person with their body but also their mental health.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Magic Pill to a Positive Overall Health

Apart from achieving the ideal physique, people in the fitness industry are usually concerned about their overall health. Daily exercise, on the other hand, has been shown to improve mental health by elevating mood, increasing happiness, and aiding in the fight against depression. Arnold Schwarzenegger describes an analysis conducted by researchers after evaluating 218 randomized controlled trials involving over 14,000 people suffering from serious depressive disorders.

The results were fascinating, since walking, dancing, weight training, yoga, and cycling had a significant impact on their overall health. The bodybuilder also advises his ‘village’ members to combine physical training and treatment to optimize the benefits that they may deliver for themselves.