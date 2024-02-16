Fitness Training Basics: Exercise Scientist Dr. Mike Israetel Debunks Common Misconception About Tempo

Often, hitting the gym and checking off exercises from a checklist isn’t enough. To gain muscles, one must focus on technique, posture, variations, and more. Dr. Mike Israetel recently elaborated on how speed while performing one repetition affects one’s growth.

In a conversation with fellow exercise scientist Menno Henselmans, the expert dove deep into the concept of maintaining training tempo during exercises. This included the speed of performing exercises, pausing and holding each rep, the amount of stability, and so on.

To begin with, training tempo has four components that one must keep in mind. Dr. Israetel reveals that the phenomenon involves:

Speed of the eccentric

Length or degree of pause

Speed of the concentric

Degree of squeeze

However, when the expert questioned Henselmans if training tempo was necessary, the latter had a surprising response. As long as the individual reached a similar level of fatigue by any effective method, training tempo didn’t matter.

This conclusion didn’t apply to the pause during exercise. Since not much research about it is available, the professional trainer provided a better hack. To make sure that one performed an optimal workout, the technique involved slowing down and taking control.

“Between the concentric and the eccentric phase of the movement, so when the muscle is lengthening typically when you’re lowering the weight the eccentric phase you need some degree of control.”

Another observation was how concentric movements potentially governed growth. Because they required more strength to get started, Henselmans observed that the body showed an increase in gains eventually.

“A little bit contentious if you manage to go to failure, but substantial improvement in both performance and in strength gains when you do an explosive concentric like you really…push the weight up for muscle hypertrophy.”

Dr. Israetel then summed it up succinctly. Ideal workouts don’t have to be fancy. All they need is control over movements and good technique while performing exercises. This is something similar to what he once talked about in his conversation with host Chris Williamson.

Mike Israetel reveals the importance of efficient technique

For Dr. Israetel, the efficient technique was everything a good workout should contain. It enabled individuals to reap all the benefits of their routine.

Efficient workout techniques involve targeting a specific set of muscles, ensuring stability, keeping control of one’s movements, and ensuring full range of motion. These factors made sure that a fitness enthusiast’s workout provided optimum results.