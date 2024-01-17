Jay Cutler Reveals a Full Day Intense Workout of His Least Favorite Body Part

After overthrowing the reigning champion, Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler went on to win the Mr. Olympia championship four times before hanging up his posing trunks. But that doesn’t stop the icon from flaunting his shredded physique years past retirement. Even at 50, Cutler boasts enough agility to get through intense workout sessions every day.

Advertisement

In a recent vlog, Cutler walked fans through his regular arms and calves workout at the gym. Every single exercise was focused more on building resistance and strength rather than testing his power to lift more weights. Amidst an assortment of exercises, the icon fleetingly mentioned how he never liked working his arms.

Despite his 22.5-inch biceps that helped him stand shoulder-to-shoulder with his onstage rival Coleman, Cutler was very keen on his preferences. At 50, when one would prefer a laid-back life, the icon focused on building a physique that would put young bodybuilders to shame. He combined arms with calves for the day for optimal planning.

Advertisement

Cutler commented on how he wanted to try something new that day and started with non-traditional press downs. He then moved on to elbow dips and extensions and finished off with different kinds of bicep curls. Throughout the workout, he focused on building strength and flaunted his torn bicep.

“I had a partial tear in the lower the day I announced my comeback for 2013…and my doctor told me ‘listen, if you don’t want to go through the surgery, eventually it may tear…you can worry about it then. So I have a partial tear.”

He then worked his calves with some sets of calf raises and hip and calf training. Since he always split his workouts and paired them efficiently, the icon has a plan set for every day at the gym. Throughout this, he also exercised precaution against going overboard.

“I figured out a system you know once or twice a week…I’m trying to make some adjustments right now, and maybe just get a little more conditioning…but I don’t think I’m going to get much size now at my age.”

Advertisement

One of these precautions he exercises while working out is being mindful of his age and his body limits. Therefore, he doesn’t focus on increasing weight and once slammed those who do.

Jay Cutler chides people for ego lifting at the gym

Even at this age, Cutler has set some serious fitness goals with his ability to perform intense workouts. Yet, there are some rules he abides by that he advises other bodybuilders to do so too. One of them addresses the weights one works out with.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1qewJern_b/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

During one of his arm days at the gym, Cutler mentioned how he had an ideal weight he worked with. However, he told fitness enthusiasts to leave their egos at the door before judging others’ workouts based on the weights they worked with. A GOAT at 50, proves that he’s a bodybuilding icon for a reason.