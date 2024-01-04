“Job Isn’t to Buy Into the Hype”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Warns Fitness Enthusiasts of a Misconception Surrounding Carbohydrates

Oct 3, 2017; Washington, DC, Former Republican California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger outside of the Supreme Court after oral arguments were heard inside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. In the Gill v. Whitford gerrymandering case, Wisconsin Democrats argue that Republicans drew congressional district lines that all but guarantee GOP control of both houses of the state legislature. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK

Dietary practices over the years have witnessed thousands of fads come and go. But the Terminator hero Arnold Schwarzenegger believes in simplicity and a no-nonsense approach. This has dictated his newsletter segments about nutrition tips as well.

One of the common misconceptions that Schwarzenegger addressed in his recent newsletter is the fear of carbs in the fitness community. Always carrying a negative connotation, carbohydrate-rich foods have gained an upsetting image, with many fad diets aiming to cut down on them entirely.

Often, trendy weight-loss diets have a penchant for banning carbs. But Schwarzenegger warns that this will only make matters worse in the long run. A healthy, balanced meal is the key to defeating major dietary problems.

“Remember, many different types of diets work. Your job isn’t to buy into the hype; instead, find the one you sustain the longest.”

The study on ‘Carbohydrate quality and human health’ further elaborated on this theory by explaining the specific kinds of carbs that could be beneficial. This group included carbs with at least 25-30 gms of fiber, which if consumed every day, could lead to maximum benefits.

A list of food items that Schwarzenegger personally recommends include whole-grain meals like bread and pasta, fruits such as kiwis, raspberries, and apples, veggies such as broccoli and artichoke, lentils, nuts, seeds, and oats.

“If you don’t love those foods, you can even supplement with Metamucil or a similar fiber supplement for a boost.”

Fiber helps keep one full and satisfied, which aids the weight-loss journey of an individual. Generally, sticking too much to a diet could also do more harm than good. One must have a template but also the freedom to have a cheat day or two.

Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests breaking diet rules at some point

No nutrition plan is set in stone, and Schwarzenegger stands by that idea. One must be flexible enough to make changes and also receive some freedom when they don’t feel like following the diet plan. According to a study, less strict diet plans are just as effective in aiding one’s fitness goals.

Schwarzenegger elaborated how longer diet plans with enough breaks in between help with consistency as well. Since consistency is the key, it helps lose more weight than following a strict diet. Having always championed the idea of not sticking to a template alone, the Austrian Oak won 7 Mr. Olympia titles mostly by following what he felt was right instead of adhering to rules. That’s why he’s the GOAT when it comes to understanding fitness.