“Get the Hell Out of the Gym”: Mike Mentzer Once Slammed Bodybuilders Who Mindlessly Challenged Endurance During Training

Mike Mentzer has been responsible for the widespread change in gym routines over the past decades. Fitness enthusiasts who wished to gain mass and grow in size realized the effectiveness of the late bodybuilder’s theories. Since his techniques prioritized intensity over several sets, many witnessed a difference in their approach.

In a resurfaced lecture, Mentzer spoke about some common mistakes that bodybuilders who performed volume training made. This kind of training involved prioritizing the number of sets along with intensity. However, the routine never sat well with the veteran, who believed that the only natural route to efficient training was the heavy-duty routine.

The clip immediately began with Mentzer slamming bodybuilders who focused solely on the number of sets. Since bodybuilding wasn’t an aerobic sport, nor does it present an endurance test, one didn’t need to focus on the number. To gain strength, one didn’t need to spend hours at the gym carrying all sorts of weights.

“Bear in mind that your purpose is not to go into the gym to see how long you can mindlessly endure.”

Instead, Mentzer suggests focusing on only two parts of your entire routine – the active workout and rest. Both these sections constitute the entire plan and are equally integral to one’s progress. While workouts in the gym grab more attention, many sleep on the wonders of recovery and rest.

“Do what nature requires to trigger the body’s growth mechanism into motion, and no more. Then get the hell out of the gym, go home, rest, and grow.”

After an intense workout as directed by Mentzer’s requirements, the veteran theorizes that the body faces a deficit in resources. If a bodybuilder were to work out further without giving the body time to recover fully, it would short-circuit the growth.

That’s why recovery can take up to several days. This aids in permanent muscle growth and stronger muscles. But if those who resorted to volume training also made gains, how did Mentzer explain that?

Mike Mentzer once revealed the truth behind volume training

Many bodybuilders during Mentzer’s time stuck to preaching about multiple sets and increased intensity for best gains. But the late veteran claimed otherwise. This difference in ideas led to the legend revealing the truth behind many bodybuilders claiming that volume training gave them gains.

He believed that the secret was steroids. Since steroids aided the muscles’ recovery process, fitness freaks would go all out with the number of sets. However, the late legend firmly declared that if they were to remove steroids from the equation, many of these bodybuilders would lose their mass instantly. Mentzer was a torchbearer in a world full of fitness fads. That’s why his techniques are still relevant.