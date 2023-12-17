“Going to Be Surprised at This”: Jay Cutler Reveals His Top 3 Workouts for Massive Lats

Jay Cutler started as an iconic bodybuilder who now works to train and educate fans on various kinds of workouts. He floods his social media with general tips and top choices of exercises for various body parts. Recently, he listed his top three exercises for growing one’s lats.

Advertisement

Bodybuilding enthusiasts knew Cutler for his width and quads. The now 50-year-old boasted of a demon back and insanely shredded thighs that eventually dethroned his onstage rival Ronnie Coleman. He recommended three workouts—two with dumbbells—that would stretch and contract the lateral muscles.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0xyl6TOnua/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The first exercise he recommended was the classic pull-up. Now there could be two versions to this: one that involves additional weights attached and one without. Regardless of what version one chooses to do, the exercise will stretch and pull the lats.

The second exercise is one of the popular exercises commonly observed among bodybuilders and is a Cutler-classified favorite. One-arm dumbbell rows help immensely when one aims for growth in the back. The icon also recommends 12 repetitions on each arm for optimum results.

The last exercise comes as an unexpected entry. But since the goal is to work the lats and get those ‘barn door-wide’ back, Cutler suggests classic pullovers. This could be done with the help of a cable or dumbbells.

“You guys are going to be surprised at this one. This is going to be your pullover. Whether it’s with dumbbell, machine, cable pullover, really doesn’t matter how you do it. Any kind of pullover movement where you’re going to stretch the lats out.”

Even at 50, Cutler seems to be in top shape, especially when it comes to performing such intensive exercises for demonstration. One could owe this to his dedication to the industry and his challenge of staying fit for 50.

Advertisement

Heading into half a century, Jay Cutler accepts the ‘Fit for 50’ challenge

Growing old just seems to be another opportunity for Cutler to impress fans with his physique. Earlier this year, the icon decided to take up a fitness challenge to get as shredded as he could at the age of 50. Fans were stunned to see his progress, and Cutler decided to keep it up even after he crossed the milestone.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cyn9e3iLtPv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

After four Mr. Olympia titles, overthrowing his arch-rival, and still going strong in terms of fitness, Cutler still has a lot of zeal. Right from his humble beginnings, where he’d go all out to consume over 100 eggs a day, to now, where he strives to keep fit even after retirement, Jay Cutler is a certified icon in bodybuilding.