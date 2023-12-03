‘The Moutain’ Hafthor Bjornsson Announces Return to Strongman 2024 With a Bone-Crushing Workout

Hafthor Bjornsson completes a lift during the final event of the Arnold Strongman competition to seal his victory in the Battelle Grand Ballroom inside the Greater Columbus Convention Center on March 3, 2018. Mt Arnold Ac 19

The subject of The World’s Strongest Man would often bring up Hafthor Bjornsson’s familiar brute-like strength in the minds of many. The ‘Game of Thrones’ star has lived up to his character of ‘The Mountain’ by earning the title of one of the greatest strength athletes of all time. And now, he’s all set to make a big return.

Advertisement

In a recent social media announcement, fellow strongmen Luke and Tom Stoltman announced his epic comeback. Having initially retired from strength sports in 2020, Bjornsson tried his hand at boxing before deciding to return to his first love: powerlifting. He swore to return to Strongman Sports after a successful run at powerlifting.

Advertisement

In the video, the Stoltman brothers documented their journey through Iceland, where they met Thor and his crew. The strongmen got together to workout at the champion’s gym while they discussed his return. One of Thor’s crew members chimed in:

“We’re really really excited to have Hafthor back in Strongman because let’s face it, he’s a real elite strongman athlete who has been touted for for a long time, ever since he retired.”

Along with a montage of some hardcore lifts, the athlete brothers also spoke to the 35-year-old about his comeback plans in detail. Bjornsson revealed how he ideally wished to return at the Arnold Classic with some weight goals in mind.

“Well I’m hoping like for Arnold, I’ll be close to like 1,000 lbs. Like to fight against the best you know.”

Things seem to be looking only upwards from here on for Bjornsson as he regains his strength. Although he recently suffered from one of his biggest injuries, nothing seems to deter him now. His crew member added:

Advertisement

“I truly believe he can reach the first place again and just smoke the competition.”

2023 proved to be quite eventful for Hafthor Bjornsson, with his gruesome pec tear that took the internet by storm. The unfortunate incident served as a reminder for the strongman champion and fans alike to prioritize safety during extreme sports.

How a competitive lifting session ended in disaster for Hafthor Bjornsson

In April 2023, Hafthor Bjornsson participated in a live lifting session in his own gym. He attempted to squat heavy weights that progressively got heavier. However, at around 556 lbs, disaster struck—the athlete tore his pec with a loud pop.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrDrgFpIzk8/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

After an operation and an infection later, the Icelandic strongman gradually got back to training. While fans are still nervous about his return, it would be a sight to see a classic Strongman go head-to-head against upcoming stars like Mitchell Hooper.