“There Is No Such Thing as a Localized Fat Loss” Mike Mentzer Once Explained the Surprising Myths of Abs Training

Mike Mentzer was known as the pioneer of bodybuilding. The late bodybuilder was considered a true champion, and any fitness enthusiast would know the ever-lasting significance and contributions, he has provided to the bodybuilding community. Through his high-intensity training workout routine, the bodybuilder had left a mark in the sport to be remembered.

Mentzer always supported his training methods and shared his knowledge with fitness enthusiasts. His teachings are being followed even now through the help of his published books and lecturers that he had recorded previously. Mentzer, aka Mr. Heavy Duty, helped upcoming fitness enthusiasts follow a proper workout routine, whether it was for high-volume training purposes, muscle growth, or bulking.

Recently, in one of the resurfaced videos, Mentzer was seen talking about how one should be training the abdominals and how fitness trainers have misconceptions about weight loss. The question in the video asked to Menzter was “Do you train your abs in the same manner, do they respond the same way to high-intensity training?” The late bodybuilder for all his followers to follow proper routines and said

“The abdominals understand are skeletal muscles just like your pectorals, your latissumus, your biceps, your triceps. Therefore, they respond to the same type of stiumulus, high-intensity training in little amounts”

Mentzer also says that people are obsessed with training their abs, and think that performing endless numbers of sit-ups will somehow help them get rid of the fat on the abs. However, he proves this idealogy to be nothing but a misconception. Mentzer believed that the abdominals were just like any other muscle in your body that responds to high-intensity training to failure which is exactly what he did. Mentzer would do sit-ups leaning over a bench holding a 100-pound plate on his chest. He would do about 8 strict reps per set with 3 sets in total with a minute break between sets.

After the passing away of the late bodybuilder, his philosophy was proven with numerous studies showing that abdominal training without using weights will not increase abdominal strength no matter how many reps you do. Mentzer was always one step ahead of time knowing that reaching failure when developing a muscle is the only way to increase size and strength.

“There is no such thing as a localized fat loss. You cannot achieve even generalized fat loss by exercise alone. The losing of body fat is contingent primarily upon calories.”

In conclusion, Mentzer states that if you’re consuming fewer calories than you need to maintain your body will be forced to revert its fat stores for energy. Apart from how one needs to train the abdominal, he also recently shared the ultimate trick on how to attain gains quicker through another resurfaced video. Menzter’s philosophy and training lessons have helped fitness enthusiasts grow and follow a proper workout regime throughout their lives.

Mike Mentzer reveals the utmost trick to get gains quicker

Mike Mentzer’s contributions to bodybuilding and his status as a fitness icon are lauded by many. His mentor Arthur Jones imparted high-intensity training ways and joined hands with Mentzer to explore bodybuilding’s scientific side. He has also published many books to further brief about the techniques. Many of the parameters set in bodybuilding have been based on these and still stand the test of time.

Mentzer has always been helping out students imparting the philosophy behind high-intensity training and how it can work. He believed that everyone has different physical requirements, meaning their adaptabilities are different which could affect the intensity with which they work out.

“You can train as hard as possible for 30 minutes, then diminish the intensity, and train for eight hours after that. That’s not going to result in anything except reduced progress.”

His philosophy is that the harder one trains, the more growth one gains, and the faster one gets the optimum level of growth. The intensities that peach individuals need to put in differ though. All this being said, Mentzer and his workout regime and principles are still being carried on and are cherished by fitness enthusiasts all around the world.