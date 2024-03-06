Internet Goes Crazy as Chris Bumstead Sends Out Birthday Wishes to His ‘Goat’, Appreciating His Time at the Arnold Classic 2024

The Arnold Sports Festival in 2024 was more than spectacular. Countless fitness and bodybuilding industry heavy hitters joined the seven-time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger at his event. Chris Bumstead, a five-time winner of the classic physique category at Mr. Olympia, was one of these notable guests. In addition to this, Bumstead recently sent his heartfelt birthday wishes to his father, Jeff Bumstead, using the memories he made during the occasion.

Advertisement

On social media, Jeff Bumstead received many sincere admissions. In just one Instagram post, Chris Bumstead included several photographs. In addition to his time at the 2024 Arnold Sports Festival, he and his father were also captured in a handful of the images.

The first photo of the IG post was of Cbum, Arnie, and Jeff Bumstead. The five-time Mr. Olympia wrote in the caption:

Advertisement

“Happy Birthday to the Goat (pictured here with me and Arnold) Had a blast at the @arnoldsports this year.”

For some followers, the second-third photos in the IG post may provoke a sense of nostalgia. According to the photo, Iain Valliere was in the audience with Chris Bumstead and his father, and it seemed like they were having a conversation.

The photos from the Instagram post also included Hany Rambod, who is now Cbum’s trainer, alongside Derek Lunsford, the reigning Mr. Olympia. Along with that, the three of them also took a selfie in front of the huge crowd at the expo at the event. Cbum also shared a few words for those whom he met at the event.

“Got to bring my Dad along for the experience and it’s always a privilege to get to meet you guys. Can’t put into words how much hearing your stories and reading some letters y’all have for me motivates me to keep getting better. Grateful for this life I have been blessed with and the amazing people I get to share it with.”

Advertisement

To Cbum’s kind words, Derek Lunsford replied, saying, “Always great catching up CHAMPx5.” The official Arnold Sports account also replied to the IG post, saying, “Pleasure to have you in the house as always.”

Hany Rambod also joined the comment section, saying, “Great seeing your Dad hanging out with the boys this weekend. It’s great to see how proud he is of you. Happy Birthday to Jeff AKa JBum! Wishing you many more years of Health and Happiness Sir!” Fiance of Cbum, Courtney King, also replied to the IG post, saying, “Happy Birthday @jnmbum!”

Fans of Chris Bumstead join the party

The enormous fandom of Cbum just goes wild whenever there is a celebration. Being the day of Jeff Bumstead’s birthday, the fans can’t help but participate in the wishing. This made it an even more momentous occasion for everyone involved.

A fitness influencer joined the fans in the comment section, saying, “Legends.” One fan wrote with excitement, saying, “LEGEND MEET WITH HIS GOAT.” Another fan said, “King and prince.” With a huge complement, one fan said, “3 goat in one frame.” The event was amusing for sure, and the number of wishes that Jeff Bumstead received was just too many to count.