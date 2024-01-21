“I Prefer to Stress as Little as Possible” Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares the Best Advice to Avoid Being Anxious While Working on Physical and Mental Health

Arnold Schwarzenegger has never been reluctant to discuss matters of health and fitness. The 76-year-old pushed himself hard in his early years to achieve the muscular body or looks he holds now. However, more than working out rigorously, he suggests to his fellow village members tips and tricks on how to stay healthy and live longer.

In his recent newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger conducted a Q and A session for his village members. Anything and everything health and fitness-related is entertained by the bodybuilder. Questions on the origin of the Arnold Press, losing loved ones, and laying a good brick wall were asked. However, one question that stood out was based on aging and how Arnold deals with it.

The village member asked the Terminator about becoming middle-aged and that she is afraid of it. “There are some of us (me) who are becoming middle-aged and are a bit afraid about it. She requested him to share some tips she can follow on how to avoid being anxious while working on physical and mental health. “What kind of advice would you give to someone anxious about aging while working on their physical & mental health?”

As usual, Schwarzenegger was quick to respond and mentioned in the newsletter, that he hates stressing out more than he needs to. Aging happens to those who are lucky enough to live long enough and get old. The Terminator further says you can make your life better, and you’re doing a lot of it by living it just the way you are.

The best way is to keep training your muscles and bone density and help fight all the different aging diseases we know. Whether it is cancer Alzheimer’s or heart disease, resistance training helps, with eating well and sleeping. However, at the end of the day, whatever we do, biology eventually wins.

“So when I say I prefer to stress as little as possible, I think about it this way; I’ve already had a lot of the impacts of aging hit me – my heart issues, the budl that is harder to work off.”

Hence, Arnold says that when such critical health issues occur, it’s enough stress already for a person. He therefore says, there is no point stressing by worrying about it or stressing twice. It is best if you don’t overstress but continue to live your life as how you do.

“I think stress also ages you, by the way. So that’s how I go about it. When I let myself start to get upset about aging, I think about what the alternative is, and that calms me down pretty quickly.”

At 76, Arnold Schwarzenegger shared his secret of still being a fitness icon

7 time Mr Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger will never cease to inspire us with his fitness journey. At age 76, he has gone all the nine yards from publishing a book, releasing a Netflix series, and dishing out health hacks in a newsletter. When asked about the age at which we limit workouts, he had an equally impressive answer. He shared that age is just a number. People over 85 can add muscle strength by working out just 3 times a week.

“No matter what has happened in the past or whether you’ve stepped foot in a gym, it’s never too late to start protecting your health.”

Citing the study – “Muscle Mass and Strength Gains Following Resistance Exercise Training in Older Adults 65–75 Years and Older Adults Above 85 Years”, conducted on different age groups, people over 85 years yielded positive results. He also added strength training as an excellent way to combat aging and enhance immunity.