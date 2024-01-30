Chris Bumstead Revealed Hardcore Shoulder Workout That Won Him the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique Title

Winning the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title five times in a row is no ordinary feat. Over the years, Chris Bumstead has built his determination toward the sport and is now one of the GOATs of bodybuilding. From his workout to his mindset, everything about him is an inspiration to many fitness enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Before he won his fifth title, he took his fans through various days of Olympia prep, where he flaunted the intensity of his routine. One of these was a killer shoulder workout—his last session at his home gym before he traveled to the championship location.

Rear delt fly

The icon starts his routine with a couple of reps on the rear delt fly machine. It works the back and helps stabilize the shoulder blade. He performs this exercise twice throughout his routine, including different variations. After this, he moves on to do multiple sets of other workouts.

Advertisement

Cable lateral raise

His first intense exercise is a few sets on the lateral raise cable machine. Another essential for shoulder-building, Bumstead’s technique also involved a slight lean while performing the exercise. Tiring himself out after a couple of intense sets, the icon moved on to the next exercise.

Overhead press with machine

Bumstead performs this exercise twice throughout his routine. He starts slow with 45 pounds but increases the weight gradually. Also called the shoulder press machine, this workout works the delts and gives a good pump to the shoulders.

Dumbbell and bench-supported lateral raises

Taking the theme of feeling a good burn in the shoulders further, Bumstead performs lateral raises with various modifications. He does it with and without the support of a bench throughout the routine.

Situps and Knee raises

Finally, the Canadian icon wraps up his routine with a few situps on the bench and knee raises using bars. These exercises worked his shoulders, abs, hips, and so on.

Advertisement

Bumstead has shared glimpses of many of his routines online. From arms to legs, the icon has covered them all. Given his dedication to the sport, he has hardly missed workout days. And now, with his gym built from scratch, Bumstead has more room for growth and hardcore training sessions. But bodybuilding is not a sport for the weak. Currently experiencing several injuries, the star is working on those to become better.

Chris Bumstead works on recovering his muscles

In a recent session with Built Better Arizona head trainer Justin King, he dug deep into managing his muscle injuries. Being a dominant figure in the bodybuilding field for so long, Bumstead has sustained many injuries over the years that resurface even today.

The extensive session involved a wide variety of physical tests and therapy in the form of strength training. Eventually, the session’s success was marked by Bumstead’s positive feelings surrounding the workout. While he still has a long way to go, the next Olympia season might witness a new and improved Classic Physique champion.