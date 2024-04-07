Jay Cutler Claims Having Had the ‘Best Life in the World’ Leaving Bodybuilding World Nostalgic

Jay Cutler never got his morale down despite facing failures due to his champion mindset and the zeal to win. At 50, he’s still one of the muscular senior bodybuilders who hit the gym with the same energy as they did during their prime. Recently, in an Instagram video compilation, he revealed his take on pulling through a training session when he wasn’t into it, inspiring other people.

Advertisement

The video put together some of his shockingly jacked forms from his prime in the early 2000s. Cutler was one of the laser-focused bodybuilders who did everything in his capacity to win. While he performed intense bench presses and posed to flaunt his gains, his voiceover elaborated on his motivation at the time.

Speaking of how he pushed himself to train despite all odds, he would give himself pep talks to get through his sessions. Most importantly, he had a job that he knew others would kill for.

Advertisement

“This is the best life in the world. I love being a pro bodybuilder.”

Fans affirmed and cheered on him after watching the compilation.

“Yes sir! Workout, get jacked, get paid and make a living doing it. That’s living the dream!”

One fan recalled how Cutler’s mindset was responsible for him overthrowing his onstage rival, Ronnie Coleman.

Advertisement

“Hard work consistency and dedication day in and day out it’s incredible what Jay accomplished especially facing Ronnie all those years. Inspirational.”

Another fan claimed that he was his favorite bodybuilder ever.

“You never give up brother and you are my favourite bodybuilder”

Fans even acknowledged how it only took them a slight push to get the best workout, just like Cutler said in the video.

“Sometimes on those days that I don’t want to go, I force myself to go and have the best workout.”

Lastly, someone even appreciated his undying spirit to win.

“@jaycutler you don’t know the meaning of quit. Love it”

Even at 50, the four-time Mr. Olympia hasn’t stopped inspiring the young and old with his strength to trudge on. He makes it a point to visit the gym every day and diligently work out, come rain or sunshine.

Jay Cutler admits to exercising seven days a week

It’s not every day that you get to hear iconic bodybuilders sweat it out at the gym frequently during their senior years. However, you might just see Jay Cutler visit and work out at gyms no matter the day or time. Recently, he admitted how he trains to the extreme despite being 50 in a Q&A video.

While his routine does not look anything like what he followed during his prime, his current workouts are intense enough for him to get a good pump.

Since his bicep tear, he has been extremely cautious about the kind of weights he would use. Yet, he enjoys training even today and has set an example of an ideal athlete maintaining his physique post-retirement.