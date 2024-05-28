Bodybuilding GOAT Ronnie Coleman Works Out With 14 Police Officers, Reminiscing About His Days in the Force

If a bodybuilding fan is familiar with the life story of Ronnie Coleman, they are aware of how the icon handled two jobs simultaneously. The legend pursued his bodybuilding career as a police officer because he adored patrolling and keeping criminals in check.

Recently, the bodybuilder was invited to a street cop conference, where over a thousand police officers gathered to witness the GOAT. However, the occasion included a unique treat for the audience: 14 selected cops had the opportunity to work out with Coleman in his private gym. Big Ron recorded the entire meeting with the policemen and posted it on his official YouTube channel.

After a typical introduction in his video, he talked about the workout they were about to dive into:

“Yo! What’s going on, guys? It’s ya boy, Big Ron here! And I got all the winners from the street cop convention here, and we are about to get into some chests and some tri’s.”

The introduction concluded with a loud “Yeah Buddy!” from all of the winners and Coleman himself, as no YouTube video of the bodybuilder begins without the popular phrase. They all start with an inclined chest press and then proceed to do triceps pushdowns.

During their exercise, one of the cops asked Big Ron about his greatest rival. Coleman responded with a chuckle, stating that he is his own rival because he consistently strives to surpass his previous phases.

Another question was posed to him regarding the finest advice he could give to newcomers in the profession. Big Ron responded to the cop, saying:

“It’s all about knowledge. You just gotta find somebody who’s real knowledgeable. That’s how I won eight Mr. Olympias; I found the right nutritionist, and that’s where all it was.”

Because the sport of bodybuilding is so difficult, he advises his people to find someone who can properly guide them. He also expresses gratitude to Chad Nicholls, who is responsible for his sporting accomplishments.

They also talked about posing, and Big Ron mentioned how difficult it is to go through the various sorts of it, which the cops agreed on. The bodybuilder’s former physique even startled him when a resurfaced video of him was posted to social media.

Ronnie Coleman Guest Posing in Barcelona

Milos Sarcev discovered a video of Ronnie Coleman guest posing onstage in 1996, which he uploaded to Instagram more than a month ago. The event was held in Barcelona, and the crowd’s cheers indicated their eagerness to see the future Mr. Olympia onboard.

He steps onto the platform as the lights shine on his golden body, waves to the audience, and then displays his lats. He also does a front double biceps pose before transitioning to a front lat spread. By committing to a front single bicep pose, the bodybuilder demonstrates his side physique through a side chest pose. Coleman also showed off his great back physique by striking a rear lat spread and then switching to a rear double bicep stance.

The video closes with him in the most muscular pose; however, while the old clip made the bodybuilder nostalgic, he was surprised to see his own prime physique.