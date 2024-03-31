Jay Cutler Shares His Views on Social Media and His Current Training Split: “I Think Its Great”

Jay Cutler is completely candid with his crowd. Because of his extensive knowledge in the field, he has a large number of loyal followers who eagerly await his advice on various issues. The latest video from Cutler’s YouTube channel was an exclusive Q&A session. In the session, he discussed his thoughts on the influence of social media in the fitness industry and his current training split.

During the video, the man behind the camera asked Cutler, “In your opinion, has social media had a positive or negative impact on the fitness industry?” However, the 50-year-old had a surprising reaction, as he chuckled right after this query

Along with the good and bad aspects of social media, he addressed the subject, saying:

“I think it’s great. I think it gives us an opportunity to have a way bigger audience. Of course, if you have a short fuse or if you don’t have thick skin, sometimes you know the comments on social media. There’s always going to be those people because it allows those the platform to be able to speak on anything.”

According to Cutler, there are many different viewpoints on social media. Although it may be harsh at times, the four-time Mr. Olympia acknowledges that social media gives individuals a lot of freedom. However, this freedom might be positive or negative, depending on how the user takes advantage of it.

Despite the concerns, the whole system allows people to communicate often, as per the bodybuilder. The fact that these elements have helped Cutler interact with his fans better is something he admits to himself:

“I’ve taken full advantage of them. I’m on all platforms, and I continue to put out content like this. So you know, I’d love to hear people’s opinion on it, but for me, it’s been a very positive thing.”

Jay Cutler on his contemporary training split

Following the question on social media, Jay Cutler provided an answer to an additional query. However, on this occasion, his present training split was the subject of inquiry. In response to this, Cutler laughed before claiming it to be seven days a week.

The mass monster is a gym rat. Previously, he would train three, four, or five days in a row; however, currently, he trains seven days a week. The only days the bodybuilder skips workouts are the ones where he has no choice, on account of his travels or other duties.

Cutler goes on to say that going to the gym twice a day is crucial for a mass monster like himself. In his typical day, he does cardiovascular exercises first thing in the morning and then goes for weight training in the afternoon. However, the bodybuilder does warn against following his routine blindly, as rest days are crucial for repairing and building muscle.