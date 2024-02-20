All You Need to Know About the NPC Dennis James Classic 2024

The 2024 Dennis James Classic is a competition where amateur bodybuilders, men, and women will compete. The competition will consist of multiple divisions in this year’s edition. Conducted by the National Physique Committee, this competition stands as a pro qualifier under the IFBB, which is open to all amateur bodybuilding athletes.

The event is named after popular German bodybuilder Dennis James. The retired pro bodybuilder has won the 1995 NABBA Mr. Universe in the medium-tall category and has also appeared in various editions of the Arnold Classic and Mr. Olympia. The Dennis James Classic, a yearly event, is not only conducted in Arizona but is also held in Germany.

With the Arizona Classic making its debut in 2019, this year will witness another edition of fierce competition, with many new bodybuilders making it onto the scene.

Dennis James Classic Arizona 2024

The 2024 edition of the Dennis James Classic Arizona is set to begin in a few months. The organizers have disclosed the competition categories, registration details, and other information the participants need to follow going into the event.

The all-new edition will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at The Clayton House, 3719 N 75th St., Scottsdale, AZ. 85251. Participants who wish to take part in the event need to register before June 28, 2024.

The athletes are required to check in at the venue on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 4:00 pm, according to the governing rules. This includes late registrations, NPC membership, stage photos, backstage/trainers pass, height and weight check, and CD/music turn-in.

The prejudging of the event begins at 9:00 am, after which there will be a 1-hour break for the judges between pre-judging and finals. In addition, the participants should also bear in mind that, they are not supposed to leave the venue during this time frame as the finals will begin soon after the break.

Registration for DJ Classic Arizona 2024

Athletes who wish to compete at the DJ Classic Arizona can fill out the registration form available on the official website. Only candidates over 18 years of age are allowed to take part in the event. Those athletes who are 18 and 19 years of age need to showcase their ID proof at the venue. The registrations are open until June 28, 2024.

Arizona Classic Events

The events have been classified into both male and female categories. All events will be conducted on the same day, along with the finals.

Men’s Bodybuilding

Men’s Classic Physique

Men’s Physique

Figure

Women’s Physique

Women’s Bodybuilding

Women’s Wellness

Bikini

Previous Winners of Dennis James Arizona Classic

The 2023 event saw multiple winners in each category. Below are the winners from the 2023 edition of the Arizona Classic.

Men’s Bodybuilding Category

Men’s Bodybuilding – Masters 45+ – Jason Callies

Men’s Bodybuilding – Masters 35+ – Marcus Boaca

Men’s Bodybuilding – Novice – Eric Godoy

Men’s Bodybuilding – Open Lightweight – Chris Redaelli

Men’s Bodybuilding – Open Middleweight – Alexander Perez

Men’s Bodybuilding – Open Light Heavyweight – Rudy Garcia

Men’s Bodybuilding – Open Heavyweight – Devon Stephanian

Women’s Physique

Women’s Physique – Open Class A – Aislynn Greenly

Women’s Physique – Open Class B – Natalie Hays

Women’s Wellness

Women’s Wellness – Masters 45+ – Mariana Arellano

Women’s Wellness – Masters 35+ – Yvonne Estrada

Women’s Wellness – Open Class A – Mariana Arellano

Women’s Wellness – Open Class B – Kennedy Wahlen

Men’s Physique

Men’s Physique – Masters 45+ – David Green

Men’s Physique – Masters 35+ – Scott Wolf

Men’s Physique – Novice A – Agustin Jaime

Men’s Physique – Novice B – Craig Erickson

Men’s Physique – Open Class A – Matthew Diana

Men’s Physique – Open Class B – Scott Wolf

Men’s Physique – Open Class C – Tyler Raab

Men’s Physique – Open Class D – Craig Erickson

Women’s Figure

Women’s Figure – Masters 45+ – Jennifer Wolfe

Women’s Figure – Masters 35+ – Jennifer Wolfe

Women’s Figure – Novice – Melanie Boyle

Women’s Figure – Open Class A – Jennifer Wolfe

Women’s Figure – Open Class B – Aislynn Greenly

Women’s Figure – Open Class C – Natalie Hays

Men’s Classic Physique

Men’s Classic Physique – Masters 45+ – Jason Callies

Men’s Classic Physique – Masters 35+ – Scott Wolf

Men’s Classic Physique – Novice A – James Solano

Men’s Classic Physique – Novice B – Jesse Short

Men’s Classic Physique – Open Class A – Chris Redaelli

Men’s Classic Physique – Open Class B – Mylan Fernandez

Men’s Classic Physique – Open Class C – Michael Katrenak

Women’s Bikini

Women’s Bikini – Masters 45+ – Yawtvaw Kedem

Women’s Bikini – Masters 35+ – Sharri Detharidge

Women’s Bikini – Novice A – Sharri Detharidge

Women’s Bikini – Novice B – Tricia Kersten

Women’s Bikini – Novice C – Kennedy Christiansen

Women’s Bikini – Open Class A – Irene Curry

Women’s Bikini – Open Class B – Katherine Mendoza

Women’s Bikini – Open Class C – Melissa Buder

Women’s Bikini – Open Class D – Tricia Kersten

Women’s Bikini – Open Class F – Tara Williams

Arizona Classic 2024 Tickets

This year’s tickets for the 2024 NPC Dennis James Classic NPC National Qualifier aren’t available online. The tickets will be available to all only at the doorstep of the venue.

The exclusive tickets are priced at $65 and are available as an all-day wristband. The venue to collect your tickets will be at The Clayton House, 3719 N 75th St., Scottsdale, AZ. 85251.