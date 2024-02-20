All You Need to Know About the NPC Dennis James Classic 2024
Brandon Gabriel Isaacs
|Published
The 2024 Dennis James Classic is a competition where amateur bodybuilders, men, and women will compete. The competition will consist of multiple divisions in this year’s edition. Conducted by the National Physique Committee, this competition stands as a pro qualifier under the IFBB, which is open to all amateur bodybuilding athletes.
Advertisement
The event is named after popular German bodybuilder Dennis James. The retired pro bodybuilder has won the 1995 NABBA Mr. Universe in the medium-tall category and has also appeared in various editions of the Arnold Classic and Mr. Olympia. The Dennis James Classic, a yearly event, is not only conducted in Arizona but is also held in Germany.
With the Arizona Classic making its debut in 2019, this year will witness another edition of fierce competition, with many new bodybuilders making it onto the scene.
Advertisement
Dennis James Classic Arizona 2024
The 2024 edition of the Dennis James Classic Arizona is set to begin in a few months. The organizers have disclosed the competition categories, registration details, and other information the participants need to follow going into the event.
The all-new edition will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at The Clayton House, 3719 N 75th St., Scottsdale, AZ. 85251. Participants who wish to take part in the event need to register before June 28, 2024.
The athletes are required to check in at the venue on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 4:00 pm, according to the governing rules. This includes late registrations, NPC membership, stage photos, backstage/trainers pass, height and weight check, and CD/music turn-in.
Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3gDCA3PClU/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
The prejudging of the event begins at 9:00 am, after which there will be a 1-hour break for the judges between pre-judging and finals. In addition, the participants should also bear in mind that, they are not supposed to leave the venue during this time frame as the finals will begin soon after the break.
Advertisement
Registration for DJ Classic Arizona 2024
Athletes who wish to compete at the DJ Classic Arizona can fill out the registration form available on the official website. Only candidates over 18 years of age are allowed to take part in the event. Those athletes who are 18 and 19 years of age need to showcase their ID proof at the venue. The registrations are open until June 28, 2024.
Arizona Classic Events
The events have been classified into both male and female categories. All events will be conducted on the same day, along with the finals.
- Men’s Bodybuilding
- Men’s Classic Physique
- Men’s Physique
- Figure
- Women’s Physique
- Women’s Bodybuilding
- Women’s Wellness
- Bikini
Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CuBMK32rDMv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
Previous Winners of Dennis James Arizona Classic
The 2023 event saw multiple winners in each category. Below are the winners from the 2023 edition of the Arizona Classic.
Men’s Bodybuilding Category
- Men’s Bodybuilding – Masters 45+ – Jason Callies
- Men’s Bodybuilding – Masters 35+ – Marcus Boaca
- Men’s Bodybuilding – Novice – Eric Godoy
- Men’s Bodybuilding – Open Lightweight – Chris Redaelli
- Men’s Bodybuilding – Open Middleweight – Alexander Perez
- Men’s Bodybuilding – Open Light Heavyweight – Rudy Garcia
- Men’s Bodybuilding – Open Heavyweight – Devon Stephanian
Women’s Physique
- Women’s Physique – Open Class A – Aislynn Greenly
- Women’s Physique – Open Class B – Natalie Hays
Women’s Wellness
- Women’s Wellness – Masters 45+ – Mariana Arellano
- Women’s Wellness – Masters 35+ – Yvonne Estrada
- Women’s Wellness – Open Class A – Mariana Arellano
- Women’s Wellness – Open Class B – Kennedy Wahlen
Men’s Physique
- Men’s Physique – Masters 45+ – David Green
- Men’s Physique – Masters 35+ – Scott Wolf
- Men’s Physique – Novice A – Agustin Jaime
- Men’s Physique – Novice B – Craig Erickson
- Men’s Physique – Open Class A – Matthew Diana
- Men’s Physique – Open Class B – Scott Wolf
- Men’s Physique – Open Class C – Tyler Raab
- Men’s Physique – Open Class D – Craig Erickson
Women’s Figure
- Women’s Figure – Masters 45+ – Jennifer Wolfe
- Women’s Figure – Masters 35+ – Jennifer Wolfe
- Women’s Figure – Novice – Melanie Boyle
- Women’s Figure – Open Class A – Jennifer Wolfe
- Women’s Figure – Open Class B – Aislynn Greenly
- Women’s Figure – Open Class C – Natalie Hays
Men’s Classic Physique
- Men’s Classic Physique – Masters 45+ – Jason Callies
- Men’s Classic Physique – Masters 35+ – Scott Wolf
- Men’s Classic Physique – Novice A – James Solano
- Men’s Classic Physique – Novice B – Jesse Short
- Men’s Classic Physique – Open Class A – Chris Redaelli
- Men’s Classic Physique – Open Class B – Mylan Fernandez
- Men’s Classic Physique – Open Class C – Michael Katrenak
Women’s Bikini
- Women’s Bikini – Masters 45+ – Yawtvaw Kedem
- Women’s Bikini – Masters 35+ – Sharri Detharidge
- Women’s Bikini – Novice A – Sharri Detharidge
- Women’s Bikini – Novice B – Tricia Kersten
- Women’s Bikini – Novice C – Kennedy Christiansen
- Women’s Bikini – Open Class A – Irene Curry
- Women’s Bikini – Open Class B – Katherine Mendoza
- Women’s Bikini – Open Class C – Melissa Buder
- Women’s Bikini – Open Class D – Tricia Kersten
- Women’s Bikini – Open Class F – Tara Williams
Arizona Classic 2024 Tickets
This year’s tickets for the 2024 NPC Dennis James Classic NPC National Qualifier aren’t available online. The tickets will be available to all only at the doorstep of the venue.
The exclusive tickets are priced at $65 and are available as an all-day wristband. The venue to collect your tickets will be at The Clayton House, 3719 N 75th St., Scottsdale, AZ. 85251.
Advertisement
Post Edited By:Simar Singh Wadhwa
Share this article