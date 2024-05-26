Hafthor Bjornsson Welcomes a New Member to His Extended Family Leaving Fitness World Elated

Hafthor Bjornsson has had an eventful year so far with his return to strength sports and strongman championships. Currently, he has been training at the gym, preparing for the upcoming Shaw Classic where he will face his fellow competitors again in a power-packed show. Amidst all this, he took a moment to celebrate a special occasion as his family welcomed a new member.

Bjornsson’s sister, Bryndis Bjornsdottir, recently gave birth to a baby girl, and Uncle Bjornsson has been over the moon ever since. He shared the good news with his fans on Instagram with an adorable picture of him holding his niece.

Evidently in love, the Hulk-like strongman carried his niece in his arms making her look tiny. Happily announcing her arrival, he declared in the caption under the post:

“Welcome to the family…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson)

From bodybuilders to fellow contenders, everyone joined in to welcome Bjornsson’s niece. Fitness icon Flex Lewis, strongman Nick Best, and strongwoman Olga Liashchuk sent in their wishes.

“Congratulations guys!”

Fans also joined in on the bandwagon, congratulating the legend’s family.

“So tiny!!! Congratulations to your sister! And the whole family.”

Some even wished for his niece to grow as strong as he is.

“Gorgeous little peanut…Maybe one day she’ll take after her uncle…”

Many giggled at the size difference between the strongman and the baby.

“First thought : the baby is so tinyyy…. Then realized who was holding the baby…”

Lastly, many were rooting for his role as an uncle and his wife as an auntie, proclaiming the joys of being one.

“Being an auntie/uncle is the best job in the world… congratulations to your sibling”

This season has truly proven to be a roller coaster for Bjornsson, who faced many ups and downs in various championships. After experimenting with various combat and strength sports, he finally returned to his home base this season. And fans welcomed him with open arms as he stunned one and all with his strength at the Arnold Strongman Classic.

Hafthor Bjornsson: GOAT for a reason

When a bench press went horribly wrong last year, resulting in what he described as the ‘biggest injury’ of his career, fans didn’t think Bjornsson would bounce back. Not only did he prove the skeptics wrong, but he also went on to revive his fanbase this season.

Both the Arnold Strongman Classics in Ohio and the UK witnessed the powerhouse of an athlete nail down his forte – the elephant bar deadlifts. Bjornsson’s comeback was historic not only because of his effortless lifts and throws but also because he was recovering from the injury when he performed those stunts. Now that he’s training for the Shaw Classic, fans can’t wait to see what’s in store.