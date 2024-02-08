“Makes You a More Efficient…”: 7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals an Unexpected Way to Boost Cardio

Arnold Schwarzenegger is arguably one of the fittest people at the age of 76. The former bodybuilder has always credited his success to hard work and staying active and fit. Arnold, who still hits the famous Gold’s Gym in California, rides his bike for a good cardio session. However, in his latest newsletter, he reveals a new and unexpected way one can boost their cardio.

Through his newsletter, the Arnold’s Pumb Club, he educates his village members on various topics. In his recent newsletter, he wrote about how one can boost cardio in an unforeseen manner. Arnold writes that we all know the best way to enhance running is by running consistently for more time. However, there is another way most people are unfamiliar with, and that is by lifting heavy weights.

Arnold began by quoting an old belief that lifting or getting “bulky” legs will make you slower, but he states that strength and size are not directly related. To become better at cardio, you can build stronger legs without adding too much mass. But Arnold further mentions that it is okay if you increase muscle.

“Recent research suggests that lifting heavy weights makes you a more efficient and faster runner.”

In the study conducted, Arnold cites that “runners saw the most significant improvements in running economy“ when they reached 90 percent of their maximum weight and performed only 1 to 4 repetitions.

The Austrian Oak also states that Plyometric training adds extra benefits, but not as much as lifting weights. Plyometric training involves a short but intense form of activity that targets fast-twitch muscle fibers in the lower body.

“Studies suggest you only need to perform about 2 to 6 sets per muscle group, performed 2 to 4 times per week.”

Therefore, Arnold wrote that focusing on heavy weights improves your running and boosts your cardio. He also pointed out that “there’s no such thing as a quick fix.” To see improvement, it would take a minimum of 8 to 10 weeks. Hence, it would be best if you were patient to achieve your desired results but trained hard and consistently.

Arnold Schwarzenegger once revealed the benefits of foam rolling

In an earlier edition of his newsletter, Arnold disclosed the benefits of foam rolling based on scientific research. It is known that foam rolling is a self-myofascial release (SMR) technique that helps to relieve muscle tightness, inflammation, and soreness.

Scientists later analyzed and studied people who performed tiring forms of exercise and workouts. The study was based on three recovery methods: rest, light cardio, and foam rolling. The best results came from foam rolling, then light cardio exercises, and finally rest. However, a turning point was when researchers found that foam rolling did not help enhance workout performances.

Therefore, Arnold mentioned that foam rolling helps in recovery. In addition, researchers suggest that focusing on recovery can help with injury prevention, even if it does not boost performance.