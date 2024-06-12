Jay Cutler Emphasizes to Follow the ‘Rigid Diet’ to Lose Body Fat While Maintaining Gains in Summer

The summer season is finally here, and many fitness admirers are trying to make the most of their free time by including an extensive training regimen. Individuals also tend to follow a cutting period, which involves eating in a calorie deficit in order to shed body fat while keeping as much muscle mass as feasible. To assist such fitness fanatics, Jay Cutler has posted a diet on his YouTube channel that would provide them with the most benefits possible amid this heat.

The 50-year-old doesn’t take the lengthy way, but instead comes down to the simple lesson that his community needs to follow, as he says:

“You have to come on with a rigid diet: your first meal, the meal before you train, and the meal after you train. Those three meals are the most beneficial.”

The bodybuilder also has a point to make, as he knows that many people in his community are opting for a fasted training strategy; however, Cutler wants them to fuel their workouts, advising them to go to the gym after their largest meal of the day.

This nutritional regimen will supply them with the energy they need to complete those strenuous workouts while also giving them a head start on the day. The 50-year-old is also aware of individuals limiting simple sugars, dairy products, and fruits, as professional bodybuilders do, and he offers his advice, saying:

“Low fat sources, so I would stick to more fish, egg whites, turkey breast, lean chicken, lean beef, protein powders.”

Even though Cutler suggested following a precise regime, he urged his followers not to put too much pressure on their bodies when undertaking such programs, as they may abandon it after only a few days. This is also why many diets fail and are ineffective. Furthermore, the bodybuilder recommends that people give themselves time to adjust to such regimens and become comfortable with them.

Aside from the meals, the 50-year-old has previously offered a common supplement to his community, claiming that it will give them far higher benefits from their training routine.

Jay Cutler Adds Creatine to his go-to Supplement Choice

Creatine is a popular supplement that fitness enthusiasts can add to their diet to help them work out more effectively. Four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler uses it too as a supplement to improve muscle growth and general performance, and it also helped him beat the great Ronnie Coleman during his prime.

He has never avoided creatine because of several misconceptions such as water retention, dehydration, and an upset stomach, even though the perfect amount of it can provide an individual with the necessary swell to the muscles as well as strength and the proper recuperation process.