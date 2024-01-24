Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the “Real Benefits of Foam Rolling”

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the audience during the finals of the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition at the Battelle Grand Ballroom in the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mt Arnold Classic Ac 05

The 7-time Olympia champion, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has left a legacy in various professions. From bodybuilding to entertainment and politics, Arnold has done it all. Also, he never fails to share health tips and tricks, and his fellow village members follow them religiously.

In the latest edition of Arnold Pump, in the segment “The Real Benefits of Foam Rolling,” Arnold writes that recent research on this might surprise many. Foam rolling is a self-myofascial release (SMR) technique that helps to relieve muscle tightness, inflammation, and soreness. However, Arnold raised the question of whether, though it reduces soreness, it also enhances one’s workout.

Recently, scientists analyzed 37 people who performed strenuous exercise and workouts. In this study, they tested three different types of recovery methods: good old-fashioned rest, light cardio (low-intensity cycling), and foam rolling.

“A recent study suggests foam rolling helps with pain relief but doesn’t necessarily boost workout performance.”

Arnold further mentions in his newsletter that, in terms of ranking these recovery methods, foam rolling came out on top, followed by light cardio sessions and rest. And though foam rolling was effective, researchers found that it did not help enhance workout performances.

“While foam rolling reduced muscle pain and soreness the most, it did not improve strength, power, or agility.”

Arnold further adds that even though foam rolling does not enhance performance, it helps in recovery, and research suggests that focusing on recovery can help with injury prevention. Hence, it means that any form of recovery method, including foam rolling, has benefits. Less pain in one’s body makes one feel better. This plays an integral part in staying consistent and fit.

Therefore, Arnold shares an important point when it comes to recovery. He writes, “It might be time to reconsider your workouts if you’re always feeling beat up and sore.” Newer workout routines cause stress to the body, but your body should adapt to them. But if they aren’t able to, it’s time to change the style of workout.

In conclusion, the Austrian Oak states that if you’re chasing soreness, you might be adding unnecessary fatigue. Such factors could result in poor recovery and eventually restrict the results you look forward to achieving. The former California governor also once spoke about the benefits of one minute of high-intensity exercise that helps us stay fit.

Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests short high-intensity exercise for this one reason

In a previous edition, Arnold discussed how heavy-intensity exercises, which are as short as a minute or two, can bring noticeable health benefits. Upon this, he shares information on how brief movements lasting a few minutes can have a strong effect on heart health and immunity.

This is from the consensus of a study conducted on more than 25000 people. These participants engaged in short, high-intensity exercises over seven years. Individuals who did 3–4 sessions saw a drop in their proximity to heart disease.

“Movement lasting as little as one minute — can improve your cardiovascular health, build strength, and prevent disease.”

He mentions that practice is beneficial for people who are pressing for time to go to a gym. Hence, investing in simple and short exercises like jumping jacks and sprinting stairs can add years to your life.