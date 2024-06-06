Mike Mentzer Once Highlighted the Crucial Role of Genetics in Making One a Bodybuilding Champion

While one might embark upon a serious fitness journey to become a bodybuilder, chiseling down a physique to perfection often demands more. Late legend Mike Mentzer has often mentioned the role of genetics in creating iconic bodybuilders since that’s a key factor.

In a resurfaced article called ‘The Ghost in the Machine’, Mentzer described what physical traits depended on genetics and what one could develop. The write-up was uploaded on the Heavy Duty College channel on YouTube, adding a voice to his words.

Ideally, it wasn’t impossible to become a bodybuilder if one worked hard enough towards their goals. In fact, he mentioned how one could dedicatedly work towards certain factors, like muscle size, that aren’t inherently fixed. However, there were other physical attributes that one was born with and couldn’t change.

Factors like skeletal structure, physical proportions, somatotype, muscle fiber density, and muscle belly length are all inherited. One would require an abundance of these quality traits to beat the best of bodybuilders.

“The mystery surrounding individual training requirements and differences in individual potential…is…DNA – the genetic material that determines our individual inherited traits.”

Throughout his career, Mentzer witnessed only a few bodybuilders who he firmly believed were genetically gifted. One of the names he mentioned was Sergio Oliva – the three-time Mr. Olympia icon. But that’s not to suggest that hardcore training is useless when one does not possess the genes needed to be the best.

“Training can…enable the individual to reach the upper limits of his/her potential. Even those chosen few, the genetic freaks, who possess a super abundance of the required traits will improve faster…”

Mentzer’s message to bodybuilders was straightforward enough – while one couldn’t modify their genes to suit their needs, training could get them a long way ahead. The only condition in that situation was to choose the correct form of training.

Mike Mentzer Asked Bodybuilders to not sell Themselves Short

Bodybuilding is a long-term undertaking, and could take years of training to see the desired results. Often, several enthusiasts who begin training observe little to no change and attribute the stagnancy to their genetics. That’s when Mentzer stepped in and informed followers how it didn’t have to depend on the DNA.

The right type of training will maximize growth and conditioning while providing a good challenge for gymgoers. He felt high-intensity training could work wonders for many. The technique didn’t take up too much time, often increased one’s physical strength, and triggered the growth mechanism in muscles.