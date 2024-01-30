Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Ultimate Tool for Hydration During Workouts

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the audience during the finals of the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition at the Battelle Grand Ballroom in the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mt Arnold Classic Ac 05

Across all the workout essentials, something that is crucial for fitness enthusiasts to aid in recovery is electrolytes from energy drinks. Aimed at replenishing lost salt and water from the body, they help maintain hydration levels in individuals. Now, Arnold Schwarzenegger has also expressed his interest in this ingredient.

Electrolytes present in drinks usually mimic the natural water inside the body. The salt and sugar content make up for the water lost either during exercise, breathing, or normal body functioning. Therefore, Schwarzenegger stressed the importance of including them in one’s daily routine in his newsletter.

Starting with the benefits, the former bodybuilder claimed that replenishing with electrolytes at the appropriate time boosts performance, reduces fatigue, and improves recovery. He recommends consuming them before or after working out to balance out what was lost.

“Your muscles and neurons need electrolytes — such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium. And sweating depletes your body of electrolytes, which can affect performance and recovery.”

So, could pre or post-workout drinks be appropriate substitutes? Unfortunately not. Many pre-workout beverages, like coffee, tend to dehydrate individuals more. Therefore, the consumption of electrolytes is necessary in larger quantities than one might expect.

“One study suggests at least 50 percent of people begin their workouts dehydrated. And studies have found that for each percentage loss in water, you’ll see increasing drops in performance.”

Electrolytes can be found in various forms and brands, and Schwarzenegger promoted LMNT as an affiliate. Since many fitness enthusiasts tend to hit the gym for more than an hour, the star believed that replenishing adequately through electrolytes could help individuals last a long time while exercising.

But what about other prerequisites that individuals need to consume before and after working out? Schwarzenegger once revealed how coffee, one of the most popular pre-workout choices, was beneficial in more ways than one could imagine.

Arnold Schwarzenegger swears by caffeine and its benefits

Caffeine has played its part for fitness enthusiasts for a long time. Providing them the necessary boost before they begin intense training sessions, a cup of coffee could go far with its benefits. Yet, that’s not the only purpose that the stimulant serves, and Schwarzenegger once raved about it.

The star highlighted studies that suggested caffeine had positive effects on brain functioning. In particular, it helped in the prevention of diseases like Alzheimer’s. It also aided the increase in bone density, thus making it a crucial ingredient in the formula for a good physique.