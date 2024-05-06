Mike Mentzer Once Revealed the Simple Details to Identify Bodybuilders on Steroids

The use of Steroids has become common among bodybuilders, who look to gain more muscle than the natural process permits in less amount of time. As the use of steroids is far from ethical, several bodybuilders claim not to use it. However, on many incidents, bodybuilders have been caught red-handed for taking it, In one of the resurfaced interviews with legend Mike Mentzer, opened up on the use of steroids and how one can identify whether a bodybuilder is on steroids.

During his professional bodybuilding career, the late legend gained extensive knowledge. He observed several competitors utilizing steroids to enhance their physical appearance. When asked for a few instances related to the concept of distinction, he said:

“Well, the muscle tends to have a more swelled, even at times bloated, look, and the veins actually become almost grossly enlarged.”

There are apparent distinctions between natural and steroid-induced bodybuilders. The late icon emphasizes how the muscles appear more enlarged than a typical bump. Steroids also cause a bloated appearance, and veins form on the user’s skin in a repulsive manner.

According to Mentzer, there are numerous adverse effects associated with utilizing these drugs on the human body because they raise blood volume by up to two pints. As per studies, an average adult has approximately 8–10 pints of blood in their body.

Making a blood donation requires roughly 1 pint, and losing around 2 pints can result in mild side effects such as nausea. However, gaining two pints might also have negative consequences for the body.

The pioneer of HIT has long encouraged his followers to take a more natural approach to training. He understood the desire of individuals to bulk up and develop muscle by artificial means, but it might severely harm one’s physical and mental health. While Mentzer usually recommended going all out during exercises, he did once encourage a certain type of training equipment.

Mike Mentzer’s suggestion for training on the Nautilus machine

Arthur Jones built Nautilus machines and inspired Mike Mentzer to pursue HIT. There have always been discussions over free weights versus machine training, but according to the late legend, one is well ahead of the others. Both gym equipment can be used to do the same routines, but Mentzer believes that training on the Nautilus machine is more beneficial than training with free weights.

He does acknowledge that some professional bodybuilders have built their physiques only through free-weight training. Regardless of the genetic background involved in the sport, exercising on Nautilus machines can only help them maximize their workout regimen.