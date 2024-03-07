“Great Job…”: Arnold Classic 2024 Champion Hadi Choopan Takes the Internet by Storm After Publishing a Bold Instagram Post

Hadi Choopan was a tough competitor to the rest of the bodybuilders at the Arnold Classic 2024. After a disappointing result at the 2023 Mr. Olympia, Choopan has been determined to showcase only a winning attitude from there. His undying hard work and efforts finally paid off when he won the Arnold Classic 2024 and the Most Muscular Award.

Days after winning the prestigious title and letting it all sink in, the champion posted a recent picture on Instagram. Choopan posted a monochrome image of him standing on stage and making the victory sign with both hands. His gesture was to show that he had finally done it and achieved victory.

The Persian Wolf was up against Samson Dauda for the Arnold Classic 2024 title. For most, Hadi was a clear winner, and they were rooting for him. His improved physique, increased conditioning, and size led him to win the title, leaving other competitors way behind.

The Iranian bodybuilder made an epic comeback with this victory, and the happiness on his face could also be seen in his recent post. The joyful Choopan also added a bold caption to his Instagram post, which read:

“Be beautiful like the sun and hot like fire .”

Fans and the bodybuilding community alike could not keep their calm after his win. They took the opportunity to congratulate Hadi on his impressive win.

The bodybuilding fraternity sends heaps of praise for Hadi Choopan

The world and bodybuilding fans alike were in awe after Hadi Choopan was crowned champion. The Persian Wolf came into the competition showcasing his prowess. And as the term goes, he came, he saw, he conquered—that is exactly what Hadi showcased during his time on stage.

Many bodybuilding stars commented on the star’s post and showered their happiness on him. Retired bodybuilder Chris Cormier was the first to share his thoughts on Hadi’s post about his physique and wrote, “Great job old school look.” His coach, Hany Rambod, had no words but expressed his thoughts through fire and clap emoticons.

Furthermore, Arnold Classic 2024 best poser winner Urs Kalecinski wrote “Champ.” The Arnold Sports official also commented with a Persian wolf and a winning trophy emoticon. Other fans of Hadi also commented by praising him as “the best of the best bro” and “king.”

Choopan’s victory has impressed many with his recent comeback. Now, fans are eager to see if he will also take home the Arnold Classic UK title.