Incorporating protein into one’s diet to achieve larger muscles has several benefits. However, these benefits, if the protein is consumed in a more than-required state, can have negative effects. An audio tape of Mike Mentzer, who previously stressed that eating an excessive amount of protein might cause weight gain, is included in a Heavy Duty College video on YouTube.

The late icon said that to gain 10 pounds of muscle every year, one must consume an additional 16 calories per day. He went on to say that protein makes up 25% of muscular tissues. He then explained how the nutrient needs 4 of those 16 calories, completely dedicated to it.

Mentzer always talked about calories. He even did his calorie math to make his followers aware of his opinion.

“One gram of protein contains four calories. So, to grow ten pounds of muscle a year, we need to consume one gram of protein beyond maintenance, need a protein every day to grow ten pounds of muscle a year.”

Nevertheless, Mentzer brought attention to the overconsumption of protein by fitness enthusiasts. Given the abundance of false beliefs around protein intake, Mentzer cited a person he knew who, in an attempt to allay his fears of becoming 50 pounds weaker while bench pressing, used to ingest an excessive amount of protein.



According to the late icon, bodybuilders believe that protein is the sole component of muscles, so they consume more protein to bulk up. Mentzer, on the other hand, laid out the correct arithmetic for muscles, which consists of 70% water, 22% protein, and 8% lipid.

Because of the calories, a person will gain fat if they consume too much of anything, even protein. The legend further explained the synergy:

“I’m not saying that by eating excess protein alone, you’ll get fat, but by eating an excess number of calories. If you’re taking a certain number of calories beyond your maintenance-needed calories, and if those calories are comprised of protein, you’ll get just as fat as if those calories are comprised of carbohydrates.”

Mike Mentzer once emphasized consuming a proper amount of calories

One effective way to be mindful of what one eats is to check the calories. Nonetheless, consuming more than the maintenance amounts of calories should always be a priority, according to Mike Mentzer. Calorie restriction is not an option for those who want to maintain their physiques.

Since nothing would be produced by nothing, Mentzer emphasized that eating only the minimal calories is just as terrible as eating more than required. All exercise, whether HIT or not, needs a minimum caloric intake to keep the body functioning; otherwise, there’s no point.