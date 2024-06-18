“Lateral Raising the Kid”: Bodybuilding World Cackles at Chris Bumstead After His ‘Dad Era’ Gains Popularity

Chris Bumstead being a father this year has brought several fans joy, especially witnessing him doting on his daughter. Ever since he and his partner, Courtney King, welcomed their baby, life has been slightly chaotic but fulfilling nevertheless for the bodybuilding icon. His recent Father’s Day celebration was, therefore, quite eventful.

In a series of pictures capturing him performing basic dad duties for his daughter and dog, Bumstead shared a slice of his life with fans. Accepting the paternal persona to its fullest, he was ready to dedicate himself to his new role in his personal life.

“Dad era is in full effect.”

The photos featured him walking his dog in a stroller, holding baby Bradley with a single arm, and some glimpses of his workout and diet. Since he’s deep into his Olympia prep at this point, fans have begun noticing his humongous size and conditioning coming in gradually.

“No way his bicep is bigger than the baby…”

Some even laughed at his attempt to perform bicep curls while holding his daughter with one arm.

“Bro is lateral raising the kid”

Meanwhile, others witnessed his cheat meal in awe, wondering how he managed to burn off those calories during active prep.

“He’s drinking coke and still Mr Olympia, that’s insane…”

Others attributed his new physique to his newly acquired role.

“Thought you were unstoppable before, now you have dad strength”

Lastly, a fellow bodybuilder even jokingly called out King for Bumstead’s antics.

“@courtneykiing how do you let him hold Bradley like this?!”

Lately, Bumstead has been taking his time to get jacked for the Olympia while spending countless sleepless nights taking care of his baby along with his partner. He recently even got emotional while talking about how his personal life had been progressing and making him happy.

Chris Bumstead interacts with fans in an emotional address about being a dad

Bumstead’s brand, Raw Nutrition, recently held a seminar featuring him and several fitness icons to interact with a live audience. Their goal was to introduce their new gym space and enable discussions surrounding health and fitness, along with the stars. Of all the subjects the bodybuilder spoke about, one of them was his transition to a new role.

Being a dad brought in several challenges, particularly in terms of time management and prioritizing activities. But throughout it all, Bumstead admitted that his daughter brought out an emotional side of him that he never witnessed before. With teary eyes, he spoke of the joys of being a father as the audience cheered and applauded for him.