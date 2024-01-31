“Help You Live Up To...”: 7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Sheds Light on Some Free Methods That Can Help You Live Longer

Oct 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Former bodybuilding champion Arnold Schwarzenegger never ceases to inspire people with his fitness and health journey. At the age of 76, he has accomplished almost everything in life that others could only dream of. Arnold, through his newsletter, has been one to share many of his life experiences and learnings.

While Arnold speaks about multiple ways to stay healthy and fit, this time, in his newsletter, he wrote about some free techniques that might help you live longer. Most people sell kits for longevity nowadays. However, multiple studies suggest there are free and cost-efficient methods to help you live longer.

According to studies, Arnold cites that developing a positive mindset is a more significant boost to longevity than lowering your blood pressure and cholesterol or stopping smoking. Such a mindset sees a similar increase as when you exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight. Arnold pinpoints a primary factor that your mindset is deeply tied to your mental and physical health.

“Research suggests that developing a more positive mindset about the aging process could help you live up to 7.5 years longer.”

It was also found that having negative thoughts impacts your health and longevity. Beliefs like “as you get older, you are less useful” create immense negativity. Arnold further mentions that if one thinks in such a manner, it starts to affect their work, health, relationships, etc., which rounds up to disruption in life.

This was seen in people regardless of their socioeconomic status, health, gender, and age. Therefore, Arnold’s advice to everyone is to think “they’re useful.” This thought plays a massive role in your health.

Researchers found that “negative self-perceptions can diminish life expectancy…positive self-perceptions can prolong life expectancy.”

In addition, researchers also found that when you think with a positive mindset, it lowers your chances of dying from any cause. It includes a lower risk of “heart disease, diabetes, and cancer by 43 percent.” Though we all know that changing one’s mindset is not easy, it is free. Arnold shares a few tips to help you think positively, and by starting today, you can live longer tomorrow.

Go for walks, do an activity, play a sport you love, or go to the gym.

Try a new hobby, begin a new project, or volunteer your time.

Connect and spend more time with people who share the same values as you and those who motivate you to do better and be better.

Cut out negative statements, especially words like you’re too old or it’s too late.

Hence, Arnold advises and encourages everyone to think with a positive mindset to improve their life span.

Arnold Schwarzenegger asks to follow this one ritual to keep your heart healthy

The 7-time Mr. Olympia Arnold has spent a significant part of his life in the gym. And, when it comes to health and a positive mindset, he is the right person to look up to. In an earlier edition of his newsletter, the Austrian Oak wrote about the power of positivity to keep diseases like CVDs at bay.

Having been on the receiving end of multiple heart surgeries himself, Schwarzenegger is passionate about his villagers’ health. He suggests that on days when we don’t feel great or nothing works out for us, staying positive can alter our mood.

“Research suggests that being optimistic might play an important role in helping you live longer and preventing cardiovascular disease.”

He quoted the example of a research study to show this. The study stated that mindset has a direct connection with mood, and a bad one can trigger bad outcomes for health. Optimistic people witnessed a 35 percent reduction in cardiac death and heart disease and lived 15 percent longer. Hence, for beginners, Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests therapy, mindfulness, and meditation to get there and lead a positive life.