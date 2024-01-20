After Shedding Light on Sleeping in Dimly Lit Rooms, Arnold Schwarzenegger Asks to Turn Off the TV Before Hitting the Bed

Arnold Schwarzenegger remains one of the many influential figures in the fitness industry who keeps sharing tips through his newsletter to help people overcome almost anything related to health. Recently, Arnold shed light on how nightlight causes cardiovascular harm. And after multiple queries related to this, his village members raised the question of TV and its harm to health.

Advertisement

In the recent newsletter released by the Austrian Oak, he discusses how sleeping with TV on also causes potential health issues. After multiple studies, researchers found that “sleeping with the TV on can also potentially cause health issues and might influence weight gain.” This means that the light radiating from the TV is harmful to our health, mainly to the heart.

The evening light disrupts the circadian rhythm, which harms an individual’s sleep quality. As mentioned previously by Arnold, poor sleep impacts the hormones that control our hunger. What this leads to is that we tend to feel hungry and are more likely to crave things like fatty, sugary, and salty foods than usual.

Advertisement

“Research also suggests that — separate from the sleep disruption — too much light when you sleep can also disrupt your metabolism.”

An in-depth study was conducted on 40,000 women to identify the connection between weight gain and sleep. After this extensive study, scientists discovered that sleeping with the TV on increases the risk of gaining weight. This, however, was an observational study, and one cannot conclude. However, it is believed that there is a connection between the two that leads to more health risks.

“Sleeping with the TV on was associated with nearly a 20 percent increased risk of gaining 11 pounds over five years.”

Therefore, Arnold suggests that to lead a healthier life, it’s advisable to turn off the TV before you sleep. He earlier also discussed how keeping your bedroom as dark as possible before sleeping decreases the chances of cardiovascular risks.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals a sleeping habit that can increase the risk of CVDs

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey through battling multiple heart surgeries is an emotional one as much as it’s an inspiring one. The star never holds back from sharing integral heart health tips that one should follow to reduce the incidence of CVDs and other lifestyle diseases. To an extended list of simple everyday habits that can combat heart disease, he added one more: sleeping in a dimly lit room.

Advertisement

This can not only raise insulin levels but also hamper a good night’s sleep. He shared that while this can allow us to see in the dark, it can damage our hearts without us knowing about it.

“Recent studies suggest that light in your bedroom while you sleep could lead to cardiovascular problems and other health issues.”

Researchers’ analysis from studying “Artificial Light At Night” and general health relationships shows that it can hamper the circadian rhythm. This misalignment will, in turn, raise the risk of metabolic, psychological, and cardiovascular diseases. He recommended keeping rooms as dark as you can for a healthy sleep.