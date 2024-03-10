“I Was Astonished at Such a Question...”: Mike Mentzer Once Revealed What One Can Do on Their ‘Off’ Days

“Train for every two to four days.” This ideology was pioneered by none other than the veteran bodybuilder Mike Mentzer. However, there have been times when one has been confused about what to do on the days one does not train. Or, to put it in bodybuilding terms, what does one do on his off days? In an old lecture video posted by Heavy Duty College on their YouTube channel, Mentzer once revealed how a man overheard his training ideals and questioned him. He asked Mike:

“Mr. Mentzer what you just said about training so infrequently sounded intelligent and logical. But if I don’t train every day, what else am I going to do with my time?”

This question dumbfounded Mentzer. But he instead responded in a way that would not only help that particular person but almost every fitness enthusiast.

For anyone who wanted to know what they could do on their off days when not training, Mentzer had the perfect answer.

“I was astonished at such a question. Why sir I responded. I might suggest a number of things for your consideration.”

After a small pause, Mentzer continued and said, when you’re not training, “you can read a novel or philosophy book. Learn the laws of magic and translate what you had merely sensed about the nature of existence into an explicitly verbalized philosophy of life.“

He further added that you might even study neuroanatomy and physiology or take up a trade and enroll in a class. You can also go to the movies and take walks in the park. For all you know, you might even learn about the true nature of romantic love.

“In short you might seek to actualize your human stature.

Hence, if one is following the late bodybuilder’s workout routine, you have several things to do on your off days. The master of the art has been a mentor to many. To date, fitness enthusiasts follow his regime when it comes to training and off days.

Mike Mentzer once talked about how one can achieve optimal results in the gym

In an old interview with the late bodybuilder posted by Heavy Duty College on their YouTube channel, Mentzer disclosed how you can achieve the results you desire in the gym. Mentzer suggested that one should ensure he/she gets the most out of their gym workout. No single piece of equipment in the gym will give you the desired results.

Instead of concentrating on one piece of equipment, Mentzer suggested focusing on its physical intensity. This means that the efforts put into performing any kind of exercise should come with a certain amount of force to help work the muscle. In conclusion, Mentzer advises that when you train, you should give it your all. Only when you put in maximum effort and energy while training, it will provide the optimal results you desire.