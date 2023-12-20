“It’s Definitely Crossed My Mind”: Chris Bumstead Teases Men’s Open Participation After Almost Retiring Once

The Classic Physique category of Mr. Olympia is now synonymous with Chris Bumstead. The bodybuilding sensation immediately rose to fame after his defined physique stunned fans all over the world. However, Bumstead had humble beginnings, almost just like any other star. And he might have considered an early retirement had Classic Physique not existed.

Advertisement

The new category came into existence in 2016 and has been a fan favorite since then. Bumstead found a sense of purpose when he switched categories after turning pro. However, in a conversation with Patrick Bet-David on his podcast, the champion was asked if he would ever get back to the Men’s Open.

Advertisement

Bumstead turned pro in 2016 at the age of 21. During this time, he was still a part of the Men’s Open. However, in order to compete in the same category as Mr. Olympia, the 6’1 bodybuilder would have had to put on a lot of pounds. This was a lot for the then-newbie, and he almost wanted to quit.

However, Classic Physique was introduced that same year and the Canadian icon felt that he could still have his redemption. And when David asked if the star would ever want to return to his roots, Bumstead had a cheeky response.

“It’s definitely crossed my mind, and I’ve joked about it, and people always ask me about it. But I mean, to go back to when I started… I almost retired when I turned pro because I didn’t want to be an open bodybuilder.”

Instead, the icon made his name in the Classic Physique category. After initially losing against Breon Ansley, Bumstead started his streak of wins in 2019 and is still going strong. And now, widely popular as the reigning king of Classic Physique, he has a lot to work on.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ZW5rxAAPF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

However, bodybuilding brings with it a bunch of downsides. And while Bumstead has been bagging the gold for five years straight, how long is he willing to go?

Chris Bumstead doesn’t care for 10 Mr. Olympia titles under one condition

Recently, Bumstead and his partner Courtney King announced that they were expecting a baby soon, in 2024. Since then, the bodybuilding icon has been elated, focusing on spending quality time with family. However, with his autoimmune disease and the general risks that come with competing, David was curious to know whether Bumstead would take that risk.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz1KK13g4jM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The answer was simple for the star. The one title that he has always wanted more than anything was that of a father. Therefore, if bodybuilding prep were to come in the way of him being a dad, he wouldn’t care for 10 more titles. And that’s the beauty of a champion—one who knows his boundaries and isn’t afraid of putting them forth.