Wesley Vissers Reflects on Arnold Classic Victory With an Appreciation Note and a Pinch of Nostalgia

Wesley Vissers has been on an emotional roller coaster journey this season as a result of his two Arnold Classic titles in the United States and United Kingdom. These accolades have also made him a fan favorite in the men’s classic physique division, where the Dutch Oak will face off against defending title holder Chris Bumstead.

This year’s Mr. Olympia will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 10 to 13, and already there’s a lot of focus on the bodybuilder. With only a few months left until the competition, the Dutch Oak has reminisced about his previous accomplishments in an encouraging Instagram post.

The first image in the social media post depicts Vissers acquiring the Arnold Classic trophy from none other than his idol, Arnold Schwarzenegger. It was also a significant turning point in his career since he received a direct commendation from Austrian Oak himself.

Likewise, the next slide depicts an excited and emotional Vissers who can’t believe what he’s accomplished after working so hard. The rest of the photos in the Instagram post show the bodybuilder with his other competitors, and at the end, he is seen hugging his coach, Stefan Kienzl.

Vissers has met many people on his bodybuilding adventure, and with the big event approaching, he showed immense gratitude for their contributions, writing,

“Without them, there is no way I would be challenging myself as much as I am right now. It’s the challenges, the process of it all, that truly changes you and makes you a better man, not just the end result.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wesley Vissers (@wesleyvissers)

The bodybuilder’s confidence has been evident since his dominance at the Arnold Classic US. Moreover, Vissers has been focusing heavily on his preparation, and right at the start of the off-season, revealed his intentions for 2024 in a unique manner.

Vissers Unveils Major Goals Alongside Victory Meal Preparations

To commemorate his two Arnold Classic victories in a single year, Vissers took to YouTube to teach his viewers how to cook a special meal. Aside from sharing recipes, the bodybuilder revealed a specific reason why the 2024 season stands out from the others.

The Dutch Oak has had 200 days to prepare in the off-season between the Arnold Classic UK and Mr. Olympia, which is one of the largest gaps he has seen in the past two years. During this period, he has already focused solely on trying to defeat Chris Bumstead, since his previous victories have demonstrated that he is competitive enough to dethrone his Canadian rival. Although this will be an extremely difficult challenge, Vissers is prepared for anything life throws at him.