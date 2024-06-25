Amidst Mr. Olympia Preparations, Wesley Vissers Visits South Korea for the Gym 80 Event

Wesley Vissers has risen to prominence during the current bodybuilding season of 2024. The Dutch Oak annihilated his competitors in both Arnold Classic Physique competitions, first in the United States and subsequently in the United Kingdom. This also pushed him to be the next Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title favorite and potential challenger to defending champion Chris Bumstead.

During the off-season, the Dutch Oak has focused not only on strengthening his physique but also on other activities, such as spending time with his family and attending events that inspire fitness fans, as shown on his Instagram profile.

When the bodybuilder visited South Korea, he initially displayed his off-season figure by performing a front double biceps position. After a few photos, the social media post had the Dutch Oak at the Gym 80, where he also performed a crab posture.

The rest of the photographs show him spending time with his family, who also accompanied him on his vacation to South Korea. He is also seen wearing a traditional Korean swordsman’s attire and holding a sword, totally blending in with his surroundings.

Vissers also expressed his gratitude for the country in his caption, writing:

“South Korea is pretty awesome.”

The bodybuilder is completely focused on sculpting the necessary physique for the Mr. Olympia competition in a few months. However, he is not only engaged in his training; he also spends a significant amount of time with his family, which he enjoys doing.

Wesley Vissers Celebrates Father’s Day With His Children

Many athletes, including Wesley Vissers, made special social media posts for Father’s Day. The first photo in the popular Instagram post shows Dutch Oak tying his son Dexter’s shirt button. While Vissers was doing this, he was approached by his daughter, Lara, as shown in the following photograph.

The bodybuilder’s Instagram post continued to highlight his bond with his children, as he enjoyed a swinging session with his daughter. He is grateful to be a father to his two wonderful children, and every moment he spends with them fills him with delight.