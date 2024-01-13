“Never Ever…Thought of Bodybuilding”: Ronnie Coleman Once Came Clean on His First Impressions About Getting Jacked

Over the years, Mr. Olympia has witnessed some of the most powerful contenders who set a blueprint for bodybuilders to come. Out of these, Ronnie Coleman stole the show with his humongous and surprisingly defined physique that kept him on the throne for eight years in a row. Even after he lost his streak in 2006, fans still consider him the GOAT.

However, Coleman did not start as a bodybuilding enthusiast. Neither was he crazy about fitness. What began as an interest in powerlifting culminated into something that current-day bodybuilders are grateful for. In a podcast with Bradley Martin, the icon once admitted how he began his career in the sport.

Coleman, a cop back then, was a powerlifting enthusiast and had grown quite strong in the arena. He recalled, however, that bodybuilding was something he never thought about until he met fellow bodybuilder Brian Dobson. With a lifetime opportunity in hand, Dobson became the turning point in Coleman’s life.

“Never ever for years thought about bodybuilding…never did any bodybuilding, never wanted to do any.”

However, things changed soon. Dobson convinced him to give bodybuilding a chance and lured him in with a free gym membership. Coleman relented and got busy training. Something that elite bodybuilders have always admired about the GOAT was his jaw-dropping genetics, which gave him an upper hand at chiseling down.

Since being a cop still kept him sustained, Coleman never left his job until he won three Olympia titles from 1998-2000. After that, he continued to serve as a reserve police officer. The icon admitted to Martin how despite his success in bodybuilding, his heart lingered around his original career.

“I just never thought about being a professional bodybuilder full-time. It was just, bodybuilding is secondary, working for the police department is my primary objective.”

Yet, the tables turned once success came in leaps and bounds. Coleman was unbeatable at whatever he took up. His size and conditioning were out of this world, and he stood his ground till the very end. But not every chapter ends on a good note. And for the icon, his bodybuilding chapter ended on a harsh start to reality.

What happened to Ronnie Coleman after hanging up the posing trunks?

In 2006, Coleman gradually moved away from the stage to embark upon a different journey. However, the collective stress over his body built up for so many years finally resurfaced. The icon who had been pushing through physically had to seek medical attention after his hips, spine, and neck gave him trouble.

Thirteen surgeries later, Coleman is currently healing from botched procedures and is still seeking medical help. With recent stem cell therapy exposure, the champion seems to be in a better state.