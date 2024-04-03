7-Time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Out a Suggestion on ‘When to Pour Your First Cup of Coffee’

One common beverage among fitness enthusiasts is coffee, which contains caffeine. There are a lot of misconceptions about it, even though many people use it daily. Arnold Schwarzenegger has debunked coffee fallacies in his newsletter and advised his ‘village’ to take the beverage at a particular time.

Advertisement

Both the effects of coffee and the best time to drink it are sources of widespread myths. Who says it’s a good idea to drink it first thing in the morning when you get up? That question never ends.

But Schwarzenegger gets his caffeine dose first thing in the morning and has some good news for coffee lovers.

Advertisement

“New research suggests that you’re not causing problems if you have coffee immediately after you get up in the morning.”

The Austrian Oak also used studies from a wide range of scientific sources to support his claims. Some experts say that drinking coffee first thing in the morning could have a depleting influence on energy levels.

A possible afternoon crash might result from this energy depletion. Schwarzenegger has proposed another method to circumvent this, which involves drinking coffee within an hour to two hours of waking up.

The research team reviewed over 200 studies to find a response to this related question. Among the fourteen frequently asked topics, they zeroed in on energy levels and plenty of other effects that coffee causes. Additionally, the former bodybuilder writes:

“They examined 14 common questions, including whether caffeine dehydrates (the water in coffee offset the diuretic effect until you have more than 5 cups) or causes bone-mineral loss (it could occur in women drinking more than 4 cups per day).”

Advertisement

After studying all the research, Schwarzenegger concludes that coffee intake is the best left as an individual decision, but one with a unique spin, as he pens:

“If you feel better waiting for coffee, do what works best for you. However, despite the concerns, little evidence suggests that delaying your coffee prevents an afternoon crash or disrupts cognitive function, energy, or sleep.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals the benefits of coffee on cardiovascular health

Along with many other nutrients, coffee is known to improve cardiovascular health. Two or three cups of this popular beverage, which is rich in caffeine, may significantly improve cardiovascular health, reducing CVD by 35%. Chronic respiratory diseases are also on this list, as drinking coffee prevents them, too.

But Arnold Schwarzenegger says it’s all about the dose; he claims that a person’s risk of health problems increases by 25% if they drink six cups or more. The Austrian Oak also mentions that caffeine is an ultimate pre-workout, as it helps cut fat at a faster rate. So, consuming coffee/caffeine in moderation brings numerous benefits to an individual.