“Sad to See the Mental Decline”: Colin Cowherd’s ‘Take (Jared) Goff or Takeoff’ Segment Didn’t Sit Right With Fans

Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Over the years, Colin Cowherd has maintained his spot in the cutthroat world of American sports media thanks to his attention to detail, unique analysis, and consistency. However, even the best have their off days. Cowherd has increasingly been criticized for his recent outlandish takes on the latest happenings in the sport.

Advertisement

The most recent instance is Colin’s latest episode where he compared Jared Goff with other elite QBs of the league and picked Goff over a majority of them.

In the segment called ‘Take Goff or Takeoff’, Colin cosplayed as a pilot and did his pickings. First off, Goff was compared with Lamar. The veteran analyst picked the Ravens QB without hesitation as he argued that Lamar is a self-sufficient player while Goff is a bit dependent on his system.

“I would take Lamar because, I think he is the system, and I think Goff is a little bit dependent on the right protection and the right system. Lamar’s just going to just do what Lamar’s going to do. So both are great.”

However, trouble began when Colin picked Jared Goff over Jalen Hurts. The analyst opined that Jalen Hurts’ injury issues along with the fact that Jared has. greater vision is the reason why he is controversially picking Goff over Hurts.

“I’m worried about Jalen’s injuries. Goff, I think, sees the field better, bigger, taller. I think I would take Goff.”

Another close call that went in Goff’s favor was when he was pitted against Dak Prescott. Cowherd preferred Goff’s experience and pedigree in the playoffs over Prescott’s injuries. Moreover, he shockingly argued that the 30-year-old Prescott had hit his ceiling.

“Goff, easy. I think he’s getting better as he gets older, especially in the postseason. I think Dak, a few injuries, has hit a ceiling, hit a wall.”

The controversial calls continued as he this time went Anti-Goff and picked Herbert for the same reasons why he picked the Lions QB over Jalen Hurts.

Goff’s got a little bit of a tailwind. He’s got a little more momentum going for him. But I’m going to take Herbert. Bigger, stronger, taller, more mobile. Doesn’t have a lot of momentum currently.

Fans however had enough when the analyst picked Jared Goff over the highest-paid QB in the league – Joe Burrow. Apart from earning his highest paid tag, Burrow despite his injuries is considered one of the most talented QBs in the league. With no disrespect to Goff, Burrow is universally considered better. Hence Collin’s decision to pick Goff over Burrow for the latter’s injuries while picking Lamar over Goff didn’t sit right with the fans.

“This is the hardest one. Burrow is better. Burrow has four straight year with injuries: Goff never gets hurt. I’d go Goff. And I love Burrow.”

Fans tuning in until the end were left scratching their heads as they couldn’t make sense of Colin’s unwavering faith in Goff. Hence the fans were also not parsimonious in dishing out their heart’s content to the analyst who also picked Goff over Jordan Love and Brock Purdy. The most brutal diss however came from a long-time Colin Cowherd viewer who expressed his sadness in seeing the analyst’s mental decline.

While we are not sure if Colin really deserved all the trolling, the root of it all can be blamed on Jared Goff and his incredible new salary extension.

Jared Goff is Now The Second Highest Paid NFL QB

A few days ago, news broke that Jared Goff has been awarded a bumper new contract extension with the Detroit Lions. His new deal with the Detroit-based side will see him earn a massive $170 million guaranteed in a four-year, $212 million contract. This means that the Lions QB will earn an annual salary of $53 million, second only to Joe Burrow, who earns a yearly $55 million.

It’s also a signal of great intent by Detroit to its fans. After Goff & Co. led the Lions to their first playoffs win in three decades last year, the Lions have splashed a whopping $444 million in contract extensions to retain Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and offensive tackle Penei Sewell. Head Coach Dan Campbell has been entrusted to take a good shot at the Super Bowl this season and retaining the core is the first step towards that.