Islam Makhachev’s Quest for Opponent to Face Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Spurs Fans’ Wild Suggestions: “Give Him Uncle Dana”

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is in the thick of his training camp for his upcoming title defense against Poirier. However, despite being on the business end of the training camp, Makhachev is donning the hat of a matchmaker as he looks for an opponent for his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Abdelaziz is one of the best managers in the sport and boasts a roster of some of the best talents in the sport, like Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, and more. The 46-year-old is a martial artist himself and is often seen training with his clients.

However, this time around, Makhachev wants to up the ante and find a fight for his manager. The lightweight champion took to Instagram to share a picture with Abdelaziz. In the picture, the duo appears to have just finished a training session. The caption said,

“Looking for an opponent for him 46 years old.”



Given the amount of beefs Abdelaziz has with pro athletes, a lot of names got thrown up.

One fan jokingly said, “Give him mayweazerz woo.”

Another fan suggested a common enemy of the Eagle’s MMA camp, “Give him Tony Ferguson.”

Former UFC fighter Josh Thompson said, “This easy work brother… I come and SMESH this guy.”

“Give him uncle Dana” – commented a fan suggesting a wild matchup. That would be fun. It should be a power slap competition between the two though

“Ali can beat anyone”- A fan confident in Abdelaziz’s abilities made a bold statement. He was being very sarcastic, most likely but we aren’t allowed to speculate on somebody’s intention.

Regardles, Makhachev seems to be in good spirits. And why wouldn’t he? A win against Poirier will set him up nicely to move weight classes if he still harbors the ambition of becoming a multi-division champion.

Dustin Poirier a stepping stone to the ultimate goal for Islam Makhachev?

Khabib Nurmagomedov was the first fighter from the Eagle’s MMA camp to win UFC gold. Makhachev followed in his footsteps shortly after. However, being a two-division world champion is something no one has achieved from the Eagle’s MMA camp. Makhachev was given the opportunity to take on Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards at UFC 300.

The fight eventually didn’t take place as Makhachev refused to fight during Ramadan.



However, there is a common consensus that if Makhachev wins at UFC 302, he will aim for double champion status. And Leon Edwards does not have a fight booked at the moment. So, it is a very real possibility that if Poirier falls to Makhachev, the Dagestani will take the leap. But if ‘Poirier falls to Makhachev’ remains a big IF!