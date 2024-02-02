7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Sheds Light on a Fact That “Can Have a Life-Extending Impact”

If one would ask if Arnold Schwarzenegger was successful, the answer would always be yes. From beginning his journey through bodybuilding and eventually progressing to politics and Hollywood, the icon has dived into many specialties. Now, at 76, the former bodybuilder talks more than often about fitness, health, and longevity.

Through his newsletter, Arnold always focused on imparting maximum knowledge. Recently, the former bodybuilding champion focused on health and longevity and shared some free methods to improve one’s lifespan. Yet again, he has come up with a fact that helps one improve longevity.

In his recent newsletter, he discussed the importance of ‘The Mind-Longevity Connection.’ In the previous discussion Arnold had, he mentioned how a shift in mindset can help increase your longevity by up to 7.5 years. However, “this is not the small change that can have a life-extending impact.”

“Research suggests that having a greater sense of purpose could help you live longer.”

In a research conducted by the scientists, they analyzed people over 50 years of age and monitored them for eight years. The studies found that people with a strong sense of purpose had a lower risk of death. This is regardless of their gender, race, ethnicity, or age. The intriguing part of this study was, that it was women who experienced a larger boost even though the result was substantial for everyone.

“Men with a higher sense of purpose saw a 20 percent decrease in all-cause mortality, whereas women experienced a 34 percent reduction.”

Furthermore, Arnold Schwarzenegger mentions that, while having a positive mindset, good diet, sleep, and proper social connection impact longevity, the most important factor is to focus on your purpose. When people question what is the meaning of life, Arnold cites research that suggests, “the secret to finding meaning is investing your time in doing things that are meaningful to you.”

Therefore, finding what is meaningful to you can be done by spending time with your loved one, training, reading a book, or even helping others. What’s important is for an individual to make the time for things that matter to them. This provides you with a resounding sense of purpose. This strengthens your health in good and bad times, which impacts longevity.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares free tips to add more years to your life

Schwarzenegger’s life and journey through all odds is an inspiration to many. Even with his busy schedule, he manage to keep his villager’s health in check with his newsletter. In a recent edition, the star has shed light on some free hacks to help us live longer.

More often than not people religiously follow fad diets, quit smoking or addictions, or take steps to lower cholesterol to keep themselves healthy. While these are significant for overall health, he necessitates the need for a positive mindset that outworks everything else. He comments the reason that it is tied to your mental and physical health.

The Austrian Oak is all averse to any negative thoughts as it can hamper the quality of work, health, and relationships which rounds up to bad health. So he urges everyone to think positively and have the motto “They’re useful”.

Researchers have backed this by stating that positive thoughts can lower the incidence of diabetes, cancer, and heart disease by 43 percent. Further, Arnold’s suggestions also include:

