“No Motivation Lasts That Long”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils the Reality Behind His Drive to Workout

Finding the incentive to stay physically fit day after day is not an easy task. Yet, several fitness enthusiasts keep their goals high, hoping to gain motivation from influencers, professional athletes, or even their personal idols. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger refused to beat around the bush when it came to motivation, as he recently revealed that nothing lasts forever.

In one of his Q&A sessions on his fitness app, ‘The Pump,’ a user was curious about Schwarzenegger’s source of motivation since he had been working out for ages. Noticing a common theme among several others who had similar questions, the Terminator star dedicated a detailed note explaining why he never depended on motivation.

He began by admitting that he had no more motivation to exercise than the average gym-goer. His secret, instead, was just making it a part of his routine that eventually made working out a habit.

“I’ve been training for more than 60 years. There is no motivation that lasts that long.”

Schwarzenegger firmly believed that if one were to depend on motivation to get through their daily goals, they’d most probably fail. The only factor that pushes one to get up and make an active effort to stay fit is a developed habit. That’s what he did for the past sixty years, resulting in workouts attaining a position in his daily routine.

Moreover, along with the acceptance of setbacks that are bound to hinder one’s fitness goals, Schwarzenegger also stressed the importance of learning to love being uncomfortable. He recalled how he didn’t let his multiple surgeries deter him from completing his daily workout, even when he was barred from the gym.

“When I’m injured or recovering from a surgery, I still have my routine. It won’t be the gym, but whatever the doctors have told me to do is what will get me back to the gym…Routine is what has powered me through my weakest moments.”

Similar to this situation, Schwarzenegger once addressed people’s demand for willpower as a driving force for their daily workouts. And just like motivation, he disapproved of that as well.

Schwarzenegger once explained the truth behind willpower

The willpower to push through hurdles that might land in between one’s fitness goals is often sought after by several individuals. However, just like motivation, depending on it alone to get through workouts is unfair, and Schwarzenegger dedicated an entire segment to the subject, explaining why.

Getting into the science of it, the former actor explained how willpower utilized the same part of the brain that performed daily tasks and handled memory and focus. Therefore, when one aims to hit the gym after they are done with their everyday chores, they might not have the energy to continue. That’s why, instead of depending on motivation or willpower, Schwarzenegger wants fitness enthusiasts to focus on building a routine.