Arnold Strongwoman Classic 2024: Lucy Underdown Wins Elephant Bar Deadlift Shocking Arnold Schwarzenegger – “How Can Someone Be That Strong”

Radha Iyer
Published

Credits: Lucy Underdown and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s official Instagram accounts

The Arnold Sports Festival kicked off with a series of events among various sports and categories. One of the marquee arenas includes the Arnold Strongwoman Classic 2024, which began with the women’s Elephant Bar deadlift.

After an eventful evening at the stage, which included personal records and unfortunate injuries, UK’s Strongwoman Lucy Underdown emerged as the winner. The European won on her second attempt at 666 lbs with an easy finish.

The win already came to Underdown smoothly after her world record for 700 lbs at the 2023 World Deadlift Championship as the first woman to deadlift that much weight. Since then, fans have been looking forward to her Arnold Strongwoman Classic appearance to witness her strength live.

 

Arnold Schwarzenegger congratulates Lucy Underdown at the Arnold Strongwoman Classic 2024

After her smooth finish with her first 621 lbs and second 666 lbs attempts, Underdown won the category amidst loud cheers. However, the highlight of the event was Arnold Schwarzenegger getting up on stage to congratulate the strongwoman on her achievement.

“How can someone be that strong!”

While Schwarzenegger exclaimed in wonder, Underdown lived her dream moment. The strongwoman looked starstruck as the former bodybuilder applauded her on the win.

Other events to look forward to at the Arnold Strongman Classic 2024 include the Frame Carry for both men and women. Some of the athletes that fans have been awaiting include Mitchell Hooper and Hafthor Bjornsson.

