“Average of 7 Hours a Day on Their Phones”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Concern About How Increased Screen Time Is an Underlying Cause of Unhappiness

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the audience during the finals of the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition at the Battelle Grand Ballroom in the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mt Arnold Classic Ac 05

In his recent newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses how the United States is not among the top 20 countries in terms of happiness. The Terminator actor claims that Generation Z has numerous outstanding characteristics when it comes to attaining peace of mind; however, he believes that their phone screen time contributes to their unhappiness.

Schwarzenegger compares his personal experience with this matter to that of the prior generation. He describes how, roughly 15 years ago, when he went to restaurants or public spaces, he noticed individuals connecting with one another. The Austrian Oak claims that this has completely changed, with everyone now engrossed in their mobile phones, even during social gatherings.

The former bodybuilder feels frightened when he sees people using their phones, even when they are with family or friends in a social space. He compares the whole scenario to a zombie apocalypse movie. And the former California governor, after going through numerous studies, mentions a concerning detail:

“Members of Gen Z spend an average of 7 hours a day on their phones. SEVEN HOURS.”

Despite the concerns, Schwarzenegger values technology. He even explains how he uses his phone to FaceTime his primary school friends in Austria. He also uses it to track his steps, play games, and perform other helpful tasks.

According to research, phones can make an individual’s brain release dopamine. But the dopamine effect dies down soon. And as the happy hormone fades away, a person feels the need to check their phone to get that dopamine hit again.

The former bodybuilder states that for a lot of people, this technology has become a substitute for purpose. Schwarzenegger emphasizes that individuals are unaware of what they are doing, so they simply open up their phones and start scrolling mindlessly. They might feel the engagement of too much content on their phones, which in turn becomes the reason for unhappiness. So, Schwarzenegger, with concern, writes:

“On that screen, they can find all of the important news of the day in real-time, second by second. They can feel like they are part of every important thing happening in the world. But it’s a mirage. They aren’t part of anything.”

Schwarzenegger offers numerous suggestions to address the issue of phone addiction. The Austrian Oak also encourages people to take a walk outside in nature, as he does, at times, with his pet pig, Schnelly.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s morning stroll with his special companion

Arnold Schwarzenegger is famous for staying active and fit. The seven-time Mr. Olympia never passes up an opportunity to exercise, whether it’s in the gym or simply going on a walk. The bodybuilder also interacts with fellow village members regularly and encourages them to stay active and go for a walk whenever they can.

In an Instagram post, the former bodybuilder takes his pet pig for a walk. Throughout the video, Schnelly enthusiastically follows Schwarzenegger as he encourages her to do so. The pig, too, responds to her human partner with frequent oinks, much to the joy of accompanying the Austrian Oak. This process not only allows him to keep himself in a good mood but also acts as a health booster.