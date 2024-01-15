7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the “Best Hangover Defense”

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the audience during the finals of the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition at the Battelle Grand Ballroom in the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mt Arnold Classic Ac 05

When it comes to tips, tricks, and advice on fitness and health, Arnold Schwarzenegger has almost everything up his sleeve. The Austrian Oak has been a believer in living a healthy and active life and also promotes the same through his newsletter. He followed ethics and maintained them even at the age of 76. And Arnold has yet again come up with another set of advice for his fellow village members.

In his newsletter, he recently introduced a new section known as ‘The Lab.’ In this section, Arnold discusses popular topics with science-backed information for one’s better understanding and living. In this edition, Arnie chose the topic of hangovers for his fellow enthusiasts. It is common knowledge that too many drinks can cause a hangover with symptoms like anxiety, nausea, and headaches.

We know that a certain way to avoid a hangover is by not drinking. However, there are a few other things you can do before and after drinking that can lower your chances of having a hangover. Arnold’s take on this is that “if any amount of alcohol seems to leave you spinning the next day, it might not be all your fault. That’s because a gene (ALDH2) makes booze hit extra hard for some people.”

Moreover, Armold points out that researchers from Stanford, after reviewing and studying 21 studies, researchers found that most solutions are not worth the money. Instead, they have come up with another suggestion.

“Your best hangover defense is eating a combination of protein and fat before drinking and downing water and electrolytes before bed.”

Furthermore, for some people, excessive or heavy drinking can cause anxiety, which leads to a hangover. Hence, Arnold also provides a few more tips to get rid of your headache, one of which is to have caffeine. You can also try consuming vitamins C and B or zinc as well. If none of these do the trick and help you cure your hangover, research suggests another way to deal with it.

“Korean pear juice, red ginseng, Panax ginseng, and l-cysteine could help speed your recovery .”

In conclusion, the former California governor states that no amount of alcohol can give you health benefits. And while hangovers are common after drinking alcohol, Schwarzenegger, in an earlier edition of his newsletter, talked about why red wine might not be good for your health.

Red Wine might give you headaches; Arnold Schwarzenegger shares why

Arnold Schwarzenegger has never shied away from revealing his love for cigars. He also used to mix up alcohol in his protein shakes in his early days. In a previous edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, the star talked about how red wine can give you headaches.

Backed by a research study, he conveyed how a particular antioxidant in grapes (quercetin glucuronide), which is more in quantity in red wine compared to the other wine, could be the reason. Studies also suggest that the antioxidants in grapes affect how you process alcohol; hence, a glass of wine can make your head pound. Therefore, the former bodybuilder recommends wine enthusiasts shift to white wine to avoid discomfort, as it has the same antioxidants but in a lower quantity.

So, if you want to indulge occasionally in drinking, the star shares that you should consume protein and fat-rich foods, as well as hydrate yourself before drinking alcohol to avoid headaches.