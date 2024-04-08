Hafthor Bjornsson Takes Strongman Enthusiasts on a Tour Through His Gym

Apart from being a legendary strongman athlete, actor, and stellar athlete of various disciplines, Hafthor Bjornsson also owns ‘Thor’s Power Gym’. Located in Reykjavik, the gym boasts specialized equipment designed specifically for the 6’9 giant by Rogue Fitness. He recently uploaded a video showing off his luxury workout space with some unique tools that help him become a champion strongman.

Just like any other gym, Bjornsson’s powerhouse had the usual traditional equipment. It includes the leg press and hacks press machine, along with an extensive dumbbell rack. The dumbbell weights measured between 5-150 lbs and were provided by Rogue.

The main attraction, however, was the extensive setup for Bjornsson’s strongman training. From extremely heavy stones to customized axle bars, the gym was loaded with tools necessary for him to train for the best.

He showed off his easy-to-use mono lift that he believed was a necessity in every gym. He also proudly presented one of his first equipment bought for the gym. It was the press rack with the name of the gym, that was set at a height comfortable for him.

“As you can see, it’s quite tall. I can press my weights in here without an issue. And that’s usually an issue for me whenever I’m training somewhere else.”

Amongst several customized pieces of equipment, designers crafted most of them according to Bjornsson’s comfort and ability. He had replicas of the Thomas Inch dumbbells that weighed about 172 lbs. Moreover, something that stood out amongst all the specialized equipment was a fixed axle made to suit his capacity.

He wrapped up the tour by showing off his set of natural stones with their weights engraved on each of them. These stones were crucial for Bjornsson’s strongman training. However, he revealed something interesting and heartwarming about why those stones were special.

“They all have like…this stone weighs 95 kilograms. It’s engraved and my grandfather actually did that to all of my stones.”

Hafthor Bjornsson made his epic return at the Arnold Strongman Classic

The Arnold Strongman Classic in Ohio witnessed some legends return to the arena to compete and flaunt their strength. Bjornsson, being one of them, was quick to prove why he was the GOAT of the sport at his signature event – the Elephant Bar deadlift.

Deadlifts have grown to be Bjornsson’s forte, where he has been stunning fans with impressive feats. For the Strongman Classic, he pulled off a smooth 1006 lbs deadlift on his second attempt. This saw him winning the category with ease.