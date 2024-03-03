Diogo Montenegro Wins Arnold Classic Men’s Physique 2024

Diogo Montenegro showcased immense perseverance and dedication to bodybuilding and clinched an emotional win at the Arnold Classic Men’s Physique 2024. The Brazilian IFBB Pro desperately needed redemption after standing second last year at the same event.

In a dramatic showdown, the final call-out of all contestants included Diogo Montenegro, Vitor Chaves, Vinicius Mateus Lima, and Kyron Holden. Everyone impressed both the commentators and the audience with their package. But in the end, Montenegro took the cake.

As the Brazilian bodybuilder received the title award from former bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, he couldn’t help but break down. The Arnold Classic Men’s Physique title meant a lot to the 33-year-old, and he was openly emotional about it.

Fans were pleased with not only the winner but also the list of the top six winners. Residents of Brazil got together to point out that the top three were all Brazilian bodybuilders.

“So amazing to see top 1, 2 and 3 with brazilians!!!”

“Brazilian storm in Arnold too”

Others were satisfied with the placements this season.

“Very content with these placings”

“New era… complete physique”

Montenegro has often revealed how he derived inspiration from legends such as Frank Zane, Arnold, and Frank McGrath. He began training at 14 and was gradually motivated upon seeing improvements in his physique.

After a spell of failures, he made it to the top three at Mr. Olympia Men’s Physique in 2021. Since then, he has been trying to grab the first position, one championship at a time. 2024 seems to be Montenegro’s year, and fans look forward to what more he could bring in this season.

Who won the Arnold Classic 2024?

The main category of Arnold Classic 2024 had some of the most compelling contenders. However, one icon emerged as the overall winner: Hadi Choopan. Beating fellow contenders like Samson Dauda and James Hollingshead, the Iranian bodybuilder won a title that was very competitive this year.

After a disappointing season at the last Mr. Olympia, Choopan didn’t give up. Instead, he immediately began preparing for the Arnold Classic, constantly aiming for the main title. In the end, he bagged the Arnold Classic trophy and won back the trust of his fans.