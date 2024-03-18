“Much Love to All of You Guys”: Wrapping Up Arnold Classic UK 2024, Ronnie Coleman Pens a Heartfelt Note Making Bodybuilding Community Emotional

The Arnold Sports Festival 2024 in the UK in Birmingham was nothing short of drama. Every event had its fair share of intense competition and rivalry between the athletes, with the best winning the respective titles. Along with this, legendary bodybuilders like Ronnie Coleman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jay Cutler, and more were also present at the event as special guests for a panel discussion.

Apart from the panel discussion, the icons also did photo ops with their fans, providing them with a meet-and-greet opportunity. Any bodybuilding fanatic present at the event would not want to miss out on having a fun conversation with their idols.

After the conclusion of the event, the 8-time Mr. Olympia, Ronnie Coleman, took to Instagram to share an emotional post with his fans. In the IG post, Coleman posed with the recently felicitated Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, Jay Cutler, at the 2024 Arnold Classic.

The two posed for a picture with their fists bumping, donning the YoungLA merchandise, and a very enthusiastic smile. Coleman, in his post, was emotional and thankful to his fans who showed up during the photo op on the weekend of the Arnold Sports Festival, he wrote:

“Here at Arnold Sports Festival with my good buddy @jaycutler. We’re doing photo op team up and the fans are really showing up. Thank you guys for all the love and support you showed us this weekend.”

Ronnie, however, could not control his emotions and penned how much he loved his fans, calling them the best in the world. Through Coleman’s caption, it was clear he had one of the best times at the Sports Festival interacting with everyone.

“You are the gas that makes our engines run, and we cannot do this without you guys. Here’s to the best fans in the world, and much love to all of you guys.”

Recalling this year’s Arnold Classic 2024, both in the US and the UK, Coleman is now much more excited for next year. He looks forward to this again and also interacts with his most loyal, supportive, and loving fans.

“Can’t wait for next year’s event. This year was off the the f***ing chain.”

Bodybuilding fanatics shower their love for Ronnie Coleman

The post shared by Ronnie Coleman made the entire bodybuilding fraternity emotional. Upon seeing his post, fans could not keep calm and showered their love for him, including the main man alongside him, Jay Cutler.

For Jay Cutler, Coleman has been everything from a rival to an idol, to inspiration, he wrote: “Love ya, brother.” Another bodybuilder from Wales who met Coleman on the big stage said “So happy I met my favorite bodybuilder of all time I will never forget that moment Ron!!!”

Arnold Expo UK also commented on the post saying “Yeahhhhh buddy.” Another fan seeing the two bodybuilders on the post wrote “2 legends in one frame.” One fan shared his thoughts on YoungLA and said “You guys good deed on Young LA.”

Competitive bodybuilder Darya Jasus also commented and wrote, “Been super happy to meet you, get a picture, autographs and little talk with you @ronniecoleman8 and @jaycutler. it was epic moment and look forward to meet you again soon.”

The Arnold Sports Festival 2024 was arguably one of the best events of the year being a huge success. Former bodybuilding legend, Ronnie Coleman looks forward to next year’s event and wishes to interact more with his beloved fans.