“Gonna Be a Real Threat”: Despite Samson Dauda’s Prague Pro Win, a New Champion Might Give Him a Run for His Money

The recent EVLS Prague Pro witnessed Mr. Olympia runner-up Samson Dauda bag the gold. Armed with a Hulk-like physique and jaw-dropping muscle definition, Dauda was every elite bodybuilder’s favorite. However, newly-deemed pro Rubiel Mosquera has grabbed bodybuilding enthusiasts’ attention not only with his overall conditioning but also because of his stellar pro debut.

Experts Dennis James, Milos Sarcev, Chris Cormier, and Melvin Anthony recently sat down to dissect the pro league and the winners. But most importantly, the former bodybuilders wondered about pitting Dauda against Mosquera and how that fared in the competition.

Sarcev initially pointed out that he wasn’t in favor of the notion that Mosquera could’ve beaten Dauda. However, this led the elite bodybuilders to talk about their structure and poses. Cormier commented:

“I thought he could have beat (Michal) Krizo and I thought he won a couple of shots”

Nevertheless, they agreed in unison that Dauda still stood unbeatable with the conditioning he brought to the table, and Mosquera still had a long way to go. But did he have the potential to make it to the top? James weighed in:

“I mean Samson was a clear winner…don’t get this wrong I’m just saying that this guy if he puts it together…he’s gonna be a real threat to Samson”

Sarcev agreed, noting how Mosquera’s thin skin and immense potential could prove dangerous to Dauda if harnessed properly. While the ‘Nigerian Lion’ stood unbeaten, the experts have maintained that bagging the Sandow would still take a lot of work.

Samson Dauda showcased impressive training intensity

The 2023 Mr. Olympia championship saw a new and improved form of Samson Dauda, where he upped his conditioning and package. The Menace Podcast had previously analyzed how the 5’11 bodybuilder came in with an incredible physique. But something was definitely amiss that led him to not bagging the Sandow.

According to James, Sarcev, Cormier, and Dexter Jackson, what the Nigerian Lion lacked was taking the conditioning a notch up higher. Winner Derek Lunsford and runner-up Hadi Choopan brought not just size but also the desirable aesthetics. And while Dauda has seen significant improvement in terms of tightening his waist and structuring his back, he has a long way to go. And now with a new champion in the making, next year’s pro leagues and championships would be a treat to witness for bodybuilding enthusiasts.