mobile app bar

2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK: Inez Carrasquillo Takes Home a Victory at the American Oak Event

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK: Inez Carrasquillo Takes Home a Victory at the American Oak Event

Image Credits: Official Instagram of Inez Carrasquillo

Today is the second day of the 2024 Arnold Sports Festival UK. For the 2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic, the American Oak event was designated as the starting point. Eleven strongwomen competed, including Angelica Jardine, winner of the US edition. However, she was about to be stunned by Puerto Rican strongwoman Inez Carrasquillo, who did 5 impressive reps on the heavy log to take the title home.

Inez Carrasquillo received a huge cheer when she arrived on the stage. She also got prepared as she was about to lift the heavy log, which was 270 pounds. As she was going to raise it, the announcer also told the crowd to cheer for her. She lifted up and down five times the heavy log, all warrior-like.

For the strongwoman, the deciding factor in winning the American Oak was the most number of flawless repetitions. After the incredible first event of the day, spectators at the Arnold Sports Festival in Birmingham will only have to wait a short time for the following event, Timber Carry, which takes place later today.

Post Edited By:Simar Singh Wadhwa

About the author

Rahul Goutam Hoom

Rahul Goutam Hoom

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul is a US Sports Journalist at The SportsRush. Since 2022, he has covered many American sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby and other important events. Rahul's skill sets begins with the lightning-fast skating of Connor McDavid and continues with the unique surfing stints of Jamie O'Brien. When he is not busy penning excellent pieces for his readers, you can find him glued to his gaming laptop, either ranking up in Valorant or taking a shot at Honkai Star Rail.

Read more from Rahul Goutam Hoom

Share this article

Don’t miss these