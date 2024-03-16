2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK: Inez Carrasquillo Takes Home a Victory at the American Oak Event

Today is the second day of the 2024 Arnold Sports Festival UK. For the 2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic, the American Oak event was designated as the starting point. Eleven strongwomen competed, including Angelica Jardine, winner of the US edition. However, she was about to be stunned by Puerto Rican strongwoman Inez Carrasquillo, who did 5 impressive reps on the heavy log to take the title home.

Inez Carrasquillo received a huge cheer when she arrived on the stage. She also got prepared as she was about to lift the heavy log, which was 270 pounds. As she was going to raise it, the announcer also told the crowd to cheer for her. She lifted up and down five times the heavy log, all warrior-like.

For the strongwoman, the deciding factor in winning the American Oak was the most number of flawless repetitions. After the incredible first event of the day, spectators at the Arnold Sports Festival in Birmingham will only have to wait a short time for the following event, Timber Carry, which takes place later today.

