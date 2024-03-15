“Goat S***”: Chris Bumstead and Fitness Enthusiasts React to Ronnie Coleman’s Resurfaced Legendary 800-Pound Squat Video

Bodybuilding GOAT Ronnie Coleman is much admired in the bodybuilding world. Coleman recently re-uploaded his immensely popular 800-pound squat video on Instagram. This brought back fond memories for his many admirers. Even five-time Classic Physique Mr. Olympia winner Chris Bumstead was taken aback by this video, just like any other fan.

Advertisement

The video shows how enthusiastic everyone was in the gym, where Coleman was ready to make history. 800 pounds is no joke, and that is a weight that even powerlifters take their time to think of. Against the backdrop of the popular Brazilian funk (also popularly known as phonk) tune “Tuca Donka,” Coleman gazed at the weights he was going to lift, syncing in perfect time with the music’s beat drop.

The popular IG video also had the iconic lines of the eight-time Mr. Olympia. Phrases like “yeah buddy” and “lightweight baby” came out of the legendary bodybuilder when he lifted the 800-pound. He did two squats with that massive weight and returned the barbell to the rack.

Advertisement

There aren’t many bodybuilders out there who can commit to these heavy weights daily. Coleman, in his prime, was a beast, and Chris Bumstead was awestruck after seeing the video, reposted it on his Instagram story, and captioned it:

“Goat S***”

After seeing Coleman’s video, many other fitness enthusiasts and his legion of followers felt elated and nostalgic. One fan also noticed a very dangerous detail, as they left a comment stating:

“The bar bending.”

Advertisement

Another fan wrote:

“Arguably the most important video in the history of bodybuilding.”

Brazilian fitness enthusiast Victor Lelis appreciated the viral music for the video, writing:

“There’s funk there’s like.”

One fan also noticed the poster of Bruce Lee in the gym, as they wrote:

“When you got bruce lee behind on the wall, anything is possible.”

It looks like Coleman motivated one of his fans by uploading this video, as this fan left a comment.

“Best Motivation for Leg Day thanks GOAT.”

More jaw-dropping heavy lifts by Ronnie Coleman

Ronnie Coleman endured punishing exercise regimes to keep his strength and physique in tip-top shape. Apart from his iconic 800-pound squat, during his prime, he has lifted several superhuman weights.

2300-pound Leg Press

Expert bodybuilders are advised to use twice their body weight while doing the leg press. Coleman, nevertheless, who weighed around 300 pounds during his prime, proceeded to do an enormous leg press of 2,300 pounds. He even didn’t stop at just one rep, as he went on to commit fully to nine whole reps.

735-pound Barbell Shrug

For a professional bodybuilder, 420 pounds of the barbell shrug exercise is recommended. However, Coleman was in a league of his own, as always. He exercised his upper back like a monster, using 735 pounds of weight for an entire set of eleven repetitions.

500-pound Bench Press

Even though bench presses are considered the most challenging weightlifting exercise in the gym, many people still love doing them. In contrast to the typical 217-pound bench press, mass-monster Coleman committed to a whopping 500 pounds. Coleman gave it his all for four repetitions of the big lift, and his partner assisted him on the last one.

585-pound Front Squat

The recommended weight for a bodybuilder for a front squat is 232 pounds, but Coleman, sporting a “SHUT UP AND SQUAT” shirt, squatted a whopping 585 pounds. The bodybuilder completed four repetitions as his gym trainer yelled “adrenaline!” for him.

Coleman is the world’s most prominent and accomplished bodybuilder because of all his accomplishments. He was undoubtedly a formidable competitor during his day, and now many find inspiration in his incredible and numerous achievements.